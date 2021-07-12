There are protagonists for the prequel to ‘Animal Cemetery’

The prequel to ‘Animal Graveyard’ that goes straight to Paramount + has found protagonists. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jack Mulhern (‘Mare of Easttown’), Forrest Goodluck (‘Cherry’), Natalie Alyn Lind (‘Big Sky’) and Isabella Star LaBlanc star in this film that will mark the directing debut for Lindsey Beer, screenwriter of ‘Sierra Burgess Is a Loser’.

In addition, Beer has authored the last draft of the script written by Jeff Buhler, who already wrote the 2019 film from a Matt Greenberg film story. Based on the classic play by Stephen King whose 2019 version starred Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, John Lithgow and Jet Laurence, the film was directed by Dennis Widmyery and Kevin Kolschy had a worldwide gross of $ 113 million ($ 2.5 million in Spain). .

At the moment there are no details of the future plot, although in February it was said that there will be a new installment of ‘Animal Graveyard’ that will serve as an origin story for King’s novel. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian will produce the film that, as I say, will premiere exclusively on Paramount +.

The original film (which had a first version in 1989) tells the story of Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who shortly after moving with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to a remote part of the city. Maine, discover a mysterious cemetery hidden in the most impenetrable of the forest, a short distance from the new family home. When tragedy hits the family, Louis turns to his peculiar neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), causing a dangerous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil force with dire consequences.