Although it was not a great success at the box office, new rumors assure that Birds of Prey would be preparing a second film with Harley Quinn as the protagonist.

The fans of Harley quinn They will be very happy with the new developments that are circulating on the internet. The DC Comics character, who is played by Margot Robbie, He became one of the most pampered and acclaimed figures in the audience. So much so, that he had his solo film and apparently, Birds of prey he might be planning his second part.

Although Suicide Squad It was a great failure for critics and fans, Birds of prey it didn’t do much better. However, Harley Quinn always managed to excel in misery and became one of everyone’s favorite characters. Now a new report from DCEU Mythic (via Comicbook) notes that Warner Bros. is in very early talks to start a new solo project for Harley Quinn.

Will we see her again?

Harley Quinn has already teamed up with Cazadora, Canario Negro, Renee Montoya and Cassandra Cain in Birds of preyHowever, many fans could be waiting for a project with the Gotham City Sirens comics, where we would see her together with other great lore girls such as Catwoman and Poison Ivy. As these are early conversations, we cannot have any details about the plot that the next production will tackle, but it will be exciting to discover the next adventure of the charismatic Harley with other characters.

It seems that things are improving for the DCEU. Confirmation Snyder Cut announced just a few days ago has made it possible for new alternatives to appear along the way, including the return of Henry Cavill like Superman. Fans of the actor and character have been asking for another chance for quite some time, and it seems that the prayers were heard.

