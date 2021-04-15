“There are people with 20 years much older than me”

The channel Comedy central returns to the origins of the most naked comedy: the monologues, with the Comedy Central Presents space, in which actors and comedians such as Anabel Alonso (this Sunday 18 at 10:30 p.m.) take the stage to put reality on the ropes of humour.

On the stage of the program will pass Ángel Martín, Dani Mateo, Ignatius Farray, JJ Vaquero, Patricia Sornosa, Rober Bodegas, Valeria Ros and the aforementioned Anabel Alonso, all of them with unpublished texts.

What has it been like to go back to the monologues? I really like the monologues theme, because it’s fresh, fun… it’s another facet of the show. You can be an actress, but you may not be good at stand up or vice versa, so playing this key is enriching.

What do you like about that genre? Very everyday topics are dealt with, which are closely related to people and with which you can identify. The characters are what they are and you say what they say and also there is someone who directs you, but here you have your humor and your way of doing it.

And also his jokes? In my case they write the scripts for me, but they always come very close to my way of being, like the monologue that we have done now, which started from meetings with the scriptwriters in which we exchange material and get information. So it’s part of me in this case.

Is it important to feel identified with what is being counted? In this case, yes, because you give points of view, with a lot of humor, very funny or caustic, but they are your points of view. When I was doing The Comedy Club of the scripts that were passed to me, I shared 100% of the opinions, in quotation marks, that were given in them. The monologues, to defend them, you have to believe them. It starts from the fact that someone introduces you and says “with all of you, Anabel Alonso”, it is not the character of Antonia Pérez and you are of Antonia. People identify you and mix you a lot with what you say.

Actress, comedian, presenter … is it the multimedia way of being a renaissance woman? It is a way, but there are much more complete ones, that sing, dance, write, direct… that is to be a Renaissance man. I am a bit of a Renaissance, but only in front of the cameras or on stage. I like, if possible, to combine all possible facets.

What facet do you cultivate that is outside the world of entertainment? Cooking, after my time at MasterChef, there I am. I don’t do big fuss or show stuff, but the bug has bitten me. I was not going to get too close to the kitchen and now once a week I do eat a delicious meal.

Do you have a cultural reference? There is a style that I like a lot, that of Elvira Lindo, who comments on current affairs with humor and closeness.

As a child in class, was she the one who made the jokes and jokes? Exactly, yes. She was one of those that in class imitated the well-known people of the time or if Mari Carmen and her dolls had come out the next day I would play Doña Rogelia … it was very much to imitate and imitate what had happened the night before on TV.

When did you know you wanted to be an artist? When I was 14 or 15 years old, I already knew that I wanted to be an actress, achieving it seemed to me on the level of fantasy, something impossible to do, as if I had wanted to be an astronaut, just as far away. But look, dreams sometimes or fantasies, if you work them, can be carried out.

How was the artistic coming out of the closet, how did you tell your parents? At 15 or so I started getting into little theater groups after class. At that time, at the beginning of the 80s in Euskadi there were many independent theater groups. Until he was 18 he was doing my first steps and he hooked me. My mother thought not, because she had done music theory, guitar and she had left everything because she had the hope that this too. But not!

When did the definitive jump take place? At 18 I passed some tests to get into a theater school in Bilbao, I did two years, I passed and with a scholarship I had to go to Donosti for another two years and there I could no longer reconcile and I raised it seriously with my parents. They did not want, especially my father.

And how did it convince you? I had a talk with him and I said: “Look dad, if at 40 I’m a wretch, I don’t want to blame you.” And I think that gave him a lucidity, he reflected and let me go my way.

Do you deny that the Basques are serious? Serious but with a lot of humor. It is true that they do not have the salt and grace of an Andalusian or the backwardness of the Catalans, but the Basques laugh a lot at ourselves. We are not generally very outgoing, but then you don’t get rid of us even with hot water.

If I say “politically correct” what comes to mind? Wanting to please everyone, wanting to please everyone. It is equidistance and self-censorship, not saying what you think … I don’t like it, it seems like a manual of good manners.

Obligatory question on the limits of humor: Have you noticed a setback in those limits? Yes, I notice that many more susceptibilities are hurt. It’s a shame, but there is a lot of self-censorship. Humor is laughing at yourself first. I can’t laugh at anything if I’m not willing to pillory myself. Now you cannot make humor of ethnic groups, or physical characteristics, or accents … is that people do not take for granted, they take for offended. Humor is increasingly censored.

We are worse than before, then … It is that in the courts of the kings the buffoons were the only ones who could tell the truth and were not punished, because they did it with humor and they could mess with the king and they were the only ones who could do it. Humor has something irreverent that cannot be taken away.

Any bloody examples you remember? Carlos Latre had to apologize because he did an imitation of Minister María Jesús Montero because many people in Andalusia felt ridiculed for the accent. This lady is Andalusian but beyond that she has a particular way of speaking and Carlos Latre imitates a specific person …

In this monologue she talks about being a woman at 50, once she did a show talking about 30… Have you changed a lot? That’s what the monologue is about, that there is a change but that I have not noticed much. The same one day I wake up and I am like Dorian Gray. But 20 years have passed and I do not find differences, nor have I had a crisis of 30, 40, or 50. The same happens to me at 60, what do I know? I have not noticed those 20 years, I am still just as insubstantial. There are people who are 20 years older than me.

They talk about the importance of having a birthday without stopping doing crazy things, do you do them? I do what I feel like doing. Many follies with the pandemic do not let us do it, but I still have the same curiosity, wanting to live, to travel, to know … everything.

That way you don’t get bored, of course … What keeps you young and alive is curiosity, not declaring yourself back from everything. The world is immense and the things that are infinite so you always have something new to discover. Now that I have a small son, he is discovering the world and so am I, it is something very strong, because you never stop learning.

You have not stopped doing crazy things and you have not stopped saying what you think … As the current situation and society are, I have the need to say what I think and think about the different situations or events and I do it on the networks, on Twitter in this case, which gives you that possibility. And I say this without offending anyone, other than whoever wants to feel offended, there are. But I tend to be careful when expressing myself so as not to be lacking. I try to be constructive comments, not just trashy.

Surely there are people whose sympathies are not earned … You can never be liked by everyone and that takes time to accept, it is also an advantage of age. In this profession you want to be liked by everyone and you end up realizing that it is impossible.

The other day you exchanged tweets with José Manuel Soto, ideologically opposed to you, who were a lesson in coexistence, is it proof that you can think differently without pulling your hair out? It can and should be. I like a society in which we are different, diverse, that each one thinks as they want, always in freedom. And you have to respect the opinions of others. It is as absurd as saying “I’m a stew fan and whoever doesn’t like it is the worst thing in the world.” You can talk and exchange opinions without doing it in an aggressive, totalitarian or disqualifying way.

It does not seem that positioning yourself in public has taken its toll on your job … Neither do I know of. I try to do it in a polite way. In the Congress of Deputies they are all throwing things at their heads and then you see them in the corridors and they talk to each other. They do a lot of paripe and then you say “we have eaten that that they have put back and a half and then they talk to each other”. So we can do it too.

You have to separate the person from the artist, is that it? If I go to a doctor, I don’t ask who he votes for, I just want him to heal me. I am the one who stops coming to see me because of my opinions and not because he does not like me as an actress, because I can do little. Skinny favor is done. I value professionals for how they do their work, what is behind is their business. I am not going to stop liking a singer because he thinks one way or I am going to like another more because he thinks like me.