“There are people who do not want to be vaccinated and my father died waiting”; The lament of Matías Almeyda

The former technical director of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara and now DT from San José Earthquakes, Matías Almeyda, wanted to do a great action; investing in vaccines against Covid-19, to donate them to his hometown, Azul, Argentina, however, the government did not allow it.

During an interview for Radio Miter, the Argentine spoke about how difficult it has been to cope with the Pandemic, which continues to claim thousands of lives around the world, one of them, that of his father.

“It gave me a lot of anger that my father could not be vaccinated in Argentina and people who did not have to be vaccinated were vaccinated … My father’s death was sad and traumatic, I could not fire him,” he told Radio Miter.

“20 days ago I called an important politician in Argentina to ask him why he wanted to vaccinate all of Azul. He wanted to vaccinate, he wanted to pay for all the vaccinations, but unfortunately he couldn’t. I had the contacts to take them and pay all of Azul, I didn’t care what it was going to cost me. If I was left without what I had, I did not care because the loss of my father and many acquaintances makes me very sad, “he added.

