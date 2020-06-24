Riqui Puig He was very happy to have had minutes and to have the opportunity to help the team against Athletic. At the end of the game, the youth squad went through the Movistar LaLiga microphones where he supported Piqué’s statements after the game against Sevilla and assures that « there are many parties that depend on some arbitration decisions. »

Piqué’s Words

If he said it, I suppose it was for something. In general, there are many parties that depend on some arbitration decisions ».

Opportunities

« I am very happy, especially for the minutes and the confidence Quique is giving me, and if we accompany him with good results, good minutes and a good rhythm, happy to give joy to this club. »

Difficult match

“It was hard for us at the beginning to have clear occasions. In the last 30 minutes we have had better opportunities.

Athletic rhythm

«Athletic has been losing more rhythm and this has favored us. We have been able to better the ball ».

Athletic defense

«He is a rival that closes very well behind. The key was to move the team and find spaces inside ».

No audience

« It was a special game but at the same time very strange because it was the Sant Joan festival and we played listening to the firecrackers outside. »