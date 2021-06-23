“There are other actresses as talented as Meryl Streep”, Sharon Stone criticizes the idolatry towards the actress – Tomatazos

For many, Meryl Streep (In the Forest – 76%, The Iron Lady – 51%) is one of the best – if not the best – actresses in Hollywood today. At 72 years old, the interpreter has participated in more than 60 films, 15 series or television programs, more than 10 plays and has won countless awards, including her three Oscars, out of 21 nominations.

However, there are other actresses whose films have also captivated and who have stood out in different media. For Sharon Stone (The Avenger of the Future – 84%, Dior and Me – 82%), one of the big problems with idolizing Streep is that these other great performers get overlooked. In an interview for Everything Zoomer (via IndieWire), published at the end of May, but which recently went viral for the birthday of the protagonist of Sophie’s Choice – 79%, Stone gave his opinion on the idolatry that exists towards Streep.

When the Oscar nominee for Casino – 80% were questioned about their decision to ‘finally’ work with Streep in The Laundromat – 50%, Stone stopped the interviewer and made him see how the idolatry that exists towards the three-time winner of an Academy Award was evident from his question .

I like the way you put it, that I was finally able to work with Meryl Streep. You didn’t say, ‘Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone.’ Or we could finally work together … Because that’s how her life was, she prepared to be, ‘Everyone wants to work with Meryl.’ I wonder if she likes that.

Stone went on to talk about how the Hollywood movie industry configures idolatries like that of Meryl streep, which in addition to putting great pressure and weight on it, causes other equally outstanding performers to be ignored and favors competition, which the same society has allowed and generated, among women.

The way you posed the question is largely the answer. The business was established so that we all envy and admire Meryl because only Meryl got to be the good guy. And everyone should compete against Meryl. I think Meryl is an amazingly wonderful woman and actress. But in my opinion, frankly, there are other actresses just as talented as Meryl Streep. All of Meryl Streep’s iconography is part of what Hollywood does to women.

For the protagonist of Low Instincts – 54%, although Streep is a great actress, there are others just as good and she gave some examples. In addition, Stone clarified that some of his most iconic roles could not have been played by Streep, despite his abilities.

Viola Davis is the actress who is Meryl Streep. Emma Thompson. Judy Davis. Olivia Colman. Kate Winslet, for crying out loud. But you say Meryl and they all fall to the ground. I’m a much better villain than Meryl and I’m sure she would say so. Meryl wasn’t going to be good at Basic Instinct or Casino. I am better and I know it. And she knows it. But we’re all prepared to think that only Meryl… is so amazing… that when you say her name… it must have been amazing… for me to work… with her.

Finally, Sharon stone clarified that they are all labeled the ‘Queen of Something’, however, in cases like Streep’s, she tends to be seen as perfect, the one who never makes mistakes, and the one who will always rank number one regardless of who share the credits.

I am the queen of obscenity! She is the queen of it! We all have to sit in our assigned seats. Are you kidding me? If we work in a supermarket, she can’t always be cashier number one. We are all doing our job. Everyone gets better, and everyone gets to have that bad day sometimes. Even Meryl. We have been taught that not everyone has a seat at the table. Once one is chosen, no one else can enter there.

