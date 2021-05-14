There are not enough words in the world to describe what happened at the beginning of ‘Save me’

A moment of ‘Save me’ this Friday. (Photo: TELECINCO)

Sálvame has set the bar so high for years that it is difficult, very difficult, for me to surprise or scandalize. Well, the way the program started this Friday has exceeded all expectations.

But to understand what happened you have to start with the context. Telecinco is going to broadcast this Sunday at 10:00 p.m. the movie Bohemian Rhapsody, which tells the story of the legendary band Queen and its leader, Freddie Mercury.

To promote the premiere, the network is giving everything, including ads on Save me. But what they did this Friday is something else. It is something very big (or very scandalous).

The regular collaborators of the program, including Belén Esteban herself, have they disguised themselves? as if they were the members of Queen and, with their own voice, they have sang some of the most mythical songs of the group.

Look, there are no words to describe it. So it is better to see the result:

And, of course, on Twitter, why do we want more. It has generated reactions like these:

