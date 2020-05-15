By Sebastian Quiroz

Titanfall It is one of EA’s most loved series, which, unfortunately, does not have the level of attention it deserves from the company. According to the developers, at the moment there’s no plan for a third installment, and the future looks pretty uncertain for that futuristic FPS property.

During Respawn Entertainment’s 10th anniversary celebration, Vince Zampella, co-founder of the studio, revealed that there is no Titanfall game in development, which seems to imply that the series project that was announced last year has been canceled, although there is still the possibility that this development changed study.

Despite the fact that Titanfall and its sequel are a hit with critics and audiences, they never had the number of sales EA expected from a production of this caliber. After the great acceptance of Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it seems that the studio has no time for Titanfall 3, especially considering that they plan to expand the world of the two previously mentioned games.

However, Zampella still wants to see more of Titanfall. Although a game is not in development, the Apex Legends universe gives them a chance to explore another facet of the world of giant mecha. This is what he said in an interview with IGN:

“You see the bits of things coming back [a través de la tradición en Apex Legends]. At some point, I personally would like to see some kind of resurrection there. We’ll see if I can make that happen. “

At the moment we can only wait for the future plans of EA and Respawn. Maybe in a couple of years we will see Titanfall 3. On related topics, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has already exceeded 10 million units sold. Similarly, the Mass Effect remastering is supposedly underway.

Via: IGN

