There are no limits … dominated by a peso in Reforma

You live the excitement of the Copa América, the Eurocup and surely in the actions of the national representative, but on Reforma, Hugo and Pedro, the time that the stop of the traffic light lasts, a space to entertain motorists and pedestrians in exchange for a few pesos.

One peso, two, three, the coin of five or the one of 10… everything is well received by this pair of stars of the ball.

Dominate the ball? For some it will not have much science, but for Hugo and Pedro, with different capacities it is more than remarkable.

