Mexico City,- Cruz Azul sports director Jaime Ordiales clarifies in a videoconference that at the moment there is no formal interest in the Uruguayan Jonathan Rodríguez, despite the fact that his transfer to Italian football was speculated.

It may interest you Dele Alli punished by ‘mocking’

View this post on Instagram Happy 93 years @cruzazulfc! Congratulations to all the fans that are always present. We are going! A post shared by Jonathan Rodriguez (@ jona_rodriguez21) on May 22, 2020 at 1:02 pm PDT

“Let me clarify once, here at the desk I have no formal offer for‘ Cabecita ’. We want him within the team ”, Ordiales pointed out regarding the charrúa.



Party with you. #UnaFormaDeVida pic.twitter.com/Kdcu2klcDO – CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzulCD) June 11, 2020

Regarding the movements of the squad to face the next season, the manager made it clear that he would open few changes, if perhaps a couple of arrivals on loan, which he did assure, is the permanence of the youthful Misael Dominguez, “Whoever would come would be a quality Loan, we are not for significant disbursements, nor to buy players, we think of an exchange, if it can be given and if we will not trust the establishment that we have. We are considering Misael, Dante (Siboldi) considers him ”, sentenced the Sports Director.

#UnaFormaDeVida https://t.co/kDzsghDCRQ pic.twitter.com/QHpYcHBN7x – CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzulCD) June 11, 2020

Cruz Azul will return to training next Monday, the preseason will start at the La Noria facilities and then travel on June 28 to Avandaro or Querétaro, it is not yet defined.

View this post on Instagram HAPPINESS #A lifestyle A post shared by CRUZ AZUL (@cruzazulfc) on Jun 10, 2020 at 2:02 pm PDT

Photo courtesy

HLG

You can’t miss Rocky turns four decades old

Seven24.mx

The post There are no formal offers for ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez: Ordiales appeared first on Siete24.