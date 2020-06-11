Mexico City.- The Cardinal Archbishop of Mexico, Carlos Aguiar Retes, held a virtual meeting with some priests of the Archdiocese of Mexico to open dialogue around the reopening of religious celebrations to public worship in the 632 temples that make up the diocesan territory.

Aguiar Retes and his auxiliary bishops presented the document “Orientations and criteria for the gradual return to liturgical celebrations with the assistance of the faithful” published on June 3.

Aguiar commented to the ministers: “With great confidence we have to use it so that we are responsible in the reopening of the cult and do not provoke the outbreaks that have occurred in other parts.”

The cardinal recalled the case of the priest of San Pedro de los Hernández, Guanajuato: “In his parish he said that the COVID was not true; it was celebrated, people were filling their masses. He ended up with COVID, died and also 28 of his parishioners and others, all infected.

“We cannot be so bad, so evil; we don’t have that heart. We want the good of our faithful and for this reason it is necessary to abide by the provisions indicated in the protocol, ”he said.

To address the concerns of the parish priests and chaplains of the Archdiocese of Mexico, Cardinal Aguiar Retes together with his five auxiliary bishops presented the orientations to the clergy and listened to their concerns and proposals through the virtual meeting room.

On June 3, the archbishopric sent the clergy its “Guidelines and Criteria for the gradual return to liturgical celebrations with the assistance of the faithful”; It is an extensive compendium of indications and recommendations that the parish priests and chaplains will have to attend to for the reopening of public worship on a still undefined date after the health crisis caused by COVID-19.

The guidelines provide indications for the participation of the faithful in the masses, what to do with the vulnerable population to COVID-19, how the temples should be disinfected and the hygiene and disinfection materials that will be required at the time of reopening. The criteria also instruct how the sacraments of confession, baptism, confirmation, the Eucharist, marriages, and the anointing of the sick (with and without COVID) should be performed. Finally it gives indications for the celebration of funerals and other pastoral services.

The press office of the Archdiocese of Mexico verified that the meeting had 245 connections (via the Zoom videoconferencing platform) and that, in some cases, there were several priests per connection. A link was also sent to the ministers and religious of the Archdiocese to follow the meeting via YouTube.

In the dialogue, the priests of the Archdiocese of Mexico commented on the process of disinfection and sanitary prevention in their temples, asked for advice on the impartation of the sacraments in the “gradual resumption” stage, and, finally, some ministers also raised concerns. to the archbishop on particular situations and doubts about the context in which his parish is found.

“The beginning of the gradual return and of any celebration with the physical presence of the faithful has not yet a definite date in the Primate Archdiocese. It is something that is being worked on according to information from the health authorities and in coordination with the government of Mexico City. The main objective is for it to be responsibly and in full care of vulnerable groups, of the pastors themselves and their working groups, ”explained the archbishop’s communication office after the meeting.

Finally, the archbishopric asked for proposals for the wholesale acquisition of health tools and resources for the return of the faithful to the temples: “There are things in the protocol that are fundamental and require acquisition: the thermometer gun, the face masks, the sanitizers and COVID tests ”.

