Changing the App Store rules is not in Apple’s plans. At least imminently, as Phil Schiller flatly stated in an interview with TechCrunch last night. His words are produced on the occasion of the latest controversy from the App Store, which threatens to expel the Hey email app if it does not comply with the rules and after having accepted it by mistake.

Many ways to function in the App Store complying with the rules

Being here today, there is no change to the rules we are considering. There are many things you could do to make your app work to the standards we have. We would love for you to do so.

As we saw yesterday, Hey is an email app that only allows access to its features if the user has already contracted a subscription. This is acquired via the web without the possibility of doing it from the app itself, with the intention of preventing a part of the income are subject to Apple’s commission. The App Store does not require exclusivity in the way of monetization.

This is what the Hey app shows without entering the credentials, it has no functionality if it is not activated through a subscription.

That an app is a kind of “pediment” that asks for username and password is not allowed. But yeah there are certain exceptions that are included in rule 3.1.3 (a) from the App Store: Mail apps like Hey are not among them. There is a category of corporate apps where Hey would enter if it were a business app. But since it is aimed at end users, it cannot benefit from it.

“You download the app and it doesn’t work, that’s not what we want in the store” says Schiller, senior vice president of apple and maximum responsible for the App Store. “We have not extended these exceptions to all software. Email is not and never has been an exception included in this rule.”

For Schiller, Hey could have taken several options to keep charging customers and that it was acceptable to the regulations of the App Store. Among them, having a free version with additional paid functions that could be activated from a website and without going through the App Store. It is also possible to have different prices on the web and in the app, as Spotify did for a time (the premium version cost 13 euros in the app and 10 euros on its website).

None of these solutions have been adopted by Hey so far.

The version of Hey for Mac has already been rejected for the same reason

There is no chance in bloody hell that we’re going to pay Apple’s ransom. I will burn this house down myself, before I let gangsters like that spin it for spoils. This is profoundly, perversely abusive and unfair. – DHH (@dhh) June 16, 2020

DHH, founder and CTO of Basecamp, the company behind Hey, already said a few days ago that they were not going to succumb to what he called “bailout” by Apple. Qualifying the company to exercise “gangster practices”. However, the controversial developer and tweetters forget to mention that his Mac version of Hey was already rejected on June 11.

Schiller states in his interview that Apple has already rejected the Mac version of Hey. So when they submitted the iOS app for review a few days later they knew it would be rejected again. Except that Apple made the mistake of accepting it in its first version, to be dismissed in a later app update. Something that has undoubtedly largely inflated a public relations problem that was already serious in itself.

Apple yesterday sent a letter (included in the TechCrunch article) to Hey. delving into the reasons for his refusal. In addition to mentioning rules 3.1.1 and 3.1.3 (a) that we saw yesterday, Apple indicates that under rule 3.1.3 (b) Hey does not offer any type of email functionality or any other until the user gives registration from the Basecamp website.

Apple’s position is clear and there is no sign of changing in the short term. Although it is increasingly evident the need to increase the transparency of these standards, with concrete examples and all the possible casuistry. But Hey cannot offer a consumer-oriented email app that does not offer any kind of functionality or the possibility of registering. Which seems unreasonable from the user’s point of view.

What is certainly surprising is that as more is known about the subject, less good faith is found in the way Hey acts.

