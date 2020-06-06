This week we announce in the SPORT newspaper it was more than likely the meeting of the Professional Football Designation Committee to designate the first days of the return from the competition.

06/05/2020

Act at 14:44

CEST

Starting with the 28th day that was scheduled for the weekend where the State of Alarm was decreed in Spain and where the members were already decided. Referees who remain even when it will be disputed almost three months later.

This means that the star game that will open the day, and that is none other than the Andalusian derby between Sevilla and Betis, will be led by the Valencian international Antonio Mateu Lahoz.

The important visit of the Barcelona Football Club to Mallorca will be called by the other great referee of Spanish football who is none other than the Madrid international Carlos del Cerro Grande.

The Balearic Stable fernandez, international since last January 1, is chosen for the clash between Real Madrid and Eibar.

THE REST OF DESIGNATIONS

The appointment of José Luis González González, who faces his last eleven matches in the refereeing career, at Athletic- Atlético de Madrid is also maintained. In addition, Catalan Medie Jiménez will referee Granada-Getafe; Alberola Rojas is chosen for the Valencian derby at the Mestalla Stadium between Valencia and Levante. González Fuertes will direct Espanyol-Alavés, in the first of the eleven Abelardo team finals. Madrilenian Valentín Pizarro will be at Celta – Villarreal and Melero López at Leganés – Valladolid. Finally, Cordero Vega will be the referee for Real Sociedad – Osasuna.

TESTS CONTINUE

On the other hand and after these days the referees and assistants of First and Second have passed the tests for coronavirus, since yesterday Thursday they are also the members of Second B who act as fourths who they are passing these tests together with the pertinent medical examination and carried out by the same laboratory contracted by LaLiga that has been done to professional soccer clubs.

This Friday The theoretical sessions of the CTA also begin for all the referees and assistants of First and Second. They will be by videoconference and will last until June 8.