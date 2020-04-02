The United States registers 234 thousand 462 confirmed cases, followed by Italy with 115 thousand 242 and Spain with 110 thousand 238.

With the United States, Italy and Spain as the countries with the highest number of infections, the world surpassed this Thursday the million infected by Covid-19.

Of the almost eight billion 700 thousand world inhabitants of the world, at least one million two thousand 259 people have the virus.

The United States registers 234 thousand 462 cases this Thursday, followed by the 115 thousand 242 infected Italians and the 110 thousand 238 Spaniards who have the disease, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As a consequence of the disease, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), 51 thousand 335 people died.

The global number of infections has already surpassed that of other previous outbreaks, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) detected in 2003, which affected 8,198 people and caused 774 deaths, and the Ebola in West Africa, they acquired 28 thousand 646 people, 11 thousand 323 of whom perished.

Covid-19 is second only to influenza A (H1N1), which accumulated700 million infections and 150 thousand deaths; as well as the estimated impact of the Spanish flu in 1918, which although exact figures are not known, could have killed approximately three to six percent of the world population.

Symptom reports of this new coronavirus appeared on December 8, 2019 in Wuhan, capital of China’s Hubei province.

By the end of the year, the WHO had been alerted to several cases of pneumonia in the province. Since March 11, it is classified as pandemic to SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus strain causing Covid-19 disease.

The director general of the international organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, indicated that there has been “almost exponential growth” in the number of cases in the last five weeks, affecting almost all countries, territories and areas of the world.

While influenza has a shorter transmission interval, the coronavirus has a higher reproductive number, which means that infected people transmit the virus to more people, according to the World Economic Forum.

Much of the transmission occurs in presymptomatic people. According to recent studies looking at how the strain works, most people who test positive are more contagious before they notice any symptoms. (Ntx.)