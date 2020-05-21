The total number of infections by COVID-19 reached 5 million 38 cases this Thursday, while there are 328 thousand 172 deaths due to the disease

The number of infections by the coronavirus COVID-19 It exceeded 5 million cases worldwide, according to data from John Hopkins University.

This Thursday they registered 5 million 38 confirmed casesIn addition, 328,172 people have died from the disease caused by the virus. SARS-VOC-2.

United States It is the most affected country with one million 551 thousand 853 people confirmed with COVID-19 and 93 thousand 439 fatalities, in addition to concentrating 31 percent of infections.

Russia It is the second most affected country in the world by number of confirmed infections with 308 thousand 705.

Russia and the United States are followed Brazil, with 291 thousand 579 confirmed cases; the United Kingdom, with 249 thousand 619; Spain, with 232 thousand 555; Italy, with 227 thousand 364; France, with 181 thousand 700 and Germany, which adds 178 thousand 473 confirmed infections.

In descending order, these countries are followed by Turkey, Iran, India, Peru, China, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Chile and Pakistan.

Regarding the number of people who died due to COVID-19, the United States is followed by the United Kingdom with 35 thousand 786 deaths, Italy with 32 thousand 330, France 28 thousand 135, Spain (27 thousand 888), Brazil (18 thousand 859 ), Belgium (9,150), Germany (8,144) and Iran (7,183).

On the situation in Africa, South Africa It remains the country with the highest number of confirmed infections, since it concentrates 18 thousand three cases and 339 deaths.

Egypt registers 14 thousand 229 infections and 680 fatalities; Algeria, with seven thousand 542 infections and 568 deaths; Morocco, with 7,133 infections and 194 deaths, and Nigeria, with 6,667 infections and 200 deaths.

