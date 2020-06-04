Johns Hopkins University records 6 million 39 thousand 319 coronavirus infections worldwide. The United States still tops the list of confirmed cases.

The world is close to accounting for 400,000 deaths, because according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, there have been 383,298 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In relation to infections, The University, which works with official figures from the countries, has 6,339,319 Covid-19 infections.

The United States to date has counted one million 849 thousand 560 confirmed cases and 107 thousand 093 deaths from coronavirus, followed by Brazil, which registers 555 thousand 383 confirmed infections and 31 thousand 199 deaths.

Russia, the third country with the most infections, presents 431 thousand 715However, it accounts for 5,208 deaths, which places it far below Spain, which, although it has more infections, has not registered as many deaths.

The Iberian country has registered 240 thousand 326 confirmed cases but 27 thousand 128 deaths, surpassed in both indicators by the United Kingdom, which accounts for 281 thousand 270 confirmed infections and 39 thousand 811 deaths.

In the Middle East, the country with the most infections is Turkey which accounts for 166 thousand 422 confirmed cases and four thousand 609, followed by Iran which, very closely, registers 160 thousand 696 infections and eight thousand 12 deaths for Covid-19.

South Africa, for its part, is the African country with the highest number of infections, since it has so far registered 37 thousand 525 confirmed cases and 792 deaths, followed by Egypt, which accounts for 28 thousand 615 confirmed infections and thousand 88 deaths.

The African case worries organizations like the World Health Organization because they consider that they are not conducting enough tests for coronavirus.

That is why it is feared that there will be an underreporting of the numbers of infections, in addition to the lack of communication channels in some places that have already presented cases of Covid-19, but that do not have access to health centers. (Ntx)