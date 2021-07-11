There are more than 33 thousand domestic workers within the IMSS affiliation pilot program

MEXICO CITY

As of June 33,475 domestic workers have signed up for the pilot program for affiliation to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), which allows them access, together with their beneficiaries, to social security.

With this registry the domestic workers, and their beneficiaries, have the right to medical, pharmaceutical and hospital careexplained the teacher Norma Gabriela López Castañeda, Director of Incorporation and Collection of the IMSS during the conversation “Towards the implementation of Convention 189 in Mexico and Social Security: progress and challenges.”

In addition, to the payment of disabilities due to general illness or work risks; generate savings for retirement or pension in case of disability for the insured and their legal beneficiaries; and benefits such as children’s stays and leisure activities, among others.

Lopez Castañeda indicated that for the first time these administrative records were used to channel federal support during the pandemic, in order to grant nearly four thousand word credits to the domestic workers sector.

He added that the modifications to the Federal Labor Law and Social Security Law allowed to make adjustments in the Phase Two of the Social Security Pilot Program, with which the employer is now the subject obliged to pay the fees and coordination with the domestic worker is no longer required when working with more than one employer.

He stressed that among the main challenges of the pilot program has been to work on the various dissemination materials in simple language and that those interested know “that they are not only short-term benefits, but that they accompany them throughout their lives in their different stages, both for the worker and his family nucleus ”.

He also explained that the IMSS will offer its support in the legislative process, will give greater dissemination of the advantages that the social Security and will provide training of the application for the registration of domestic workers.

