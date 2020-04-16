The United States continues to lead COVID-19 deaths with 28,364 deaths

Beijing – The number of infections by COVID-19 in the world this Wednesday reached two million 50 thousand 811, while the deaths total 133 thousand 694, according to reports from the China National Health Commission (NHC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Likewise, during the last day 71 thousand 334 new infections were confirmed throughout the world and seven thousand 155 deaths, while the total number of people recovered in the world is 501 thousand 260.

According to data from the WHO and NHC, so far, the rate of people recovered in the world is 24.4 percent, higher than the case fatality rate which is located at 6.5 percent.

The United States continues as the country with the highest number of infections and deaths related to the COVID-19, adding a total of 63 thousand 359 and 28 thousand 364, respectively.

Spain is the second country in the world with the most infections, adding 177,633, of which 27,538 are part of the country’s health personnel, said the Spanish Ministry of Health.

He noted that today there was a low number of deaths (523), which confirms that the rate of deaths continues to decrease, standing today at an average of 2.8 percent.

In total in Spain 18 thousand 579 people have died from the new coronavirus strain, while the number of people recovered is 70 thousand 853, almost 40 percent of the total infected. However, attacks on medical and health personnel have not stopped in the country.

Today local media highlighted that a Spanish gynecologist reported that her car was vandalized with the message “contagious rat”. The doctor’s case joins the thousands of complaints worldwide against health personnel.

Italy is the third place in the world with the highest number of infections, registering a total of 165,155; however, it is the second nation with the most deaths caused by COVID-19, totaling 21 thousand 645, of which 578 occurred in the last 24 hours.