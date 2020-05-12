Why are doctors resigning or being fired in Nicaragua? 3:35

(CNN Spanish) – The covid-19 Citizen Observatory has already counted 1,033 suspected cases of coronaviruses in Nicaragua until May 9, including those reported by the Ministry of Health.

According to this report, 188 people died of pneumonia, for which they are considered suspected of coronavirus. Meanwhile, 122 health workers have symptoms associated with covid-19. In addition, 403 people are admitted to 21 hospitals in 10 departments of the country.

The Ministry of Health did not present this May 11 any report on the behavior of the pandemic in Nicaragua. In its latest report, dated May 5, the Minsa reported 4 active cases of covid-19 and 16 suspected patients. Health authorities have not yet reported health personnel infected with covid-19.

The World Health Organization reports, until May 9, 16 positive cases of coronavirus and 5 deaths in Nicaragua.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights expressed on May 8 through its Twitter account that: “they receive with concern complaints about infections and deaths from covid-19, in a context characterized by the absence of reliable official information and state measures that promote distancing Social”.

More than 500 Nicaraguan specialists, through a joint pronouncement on April 30, demand the government the massive release of covid-19 screening tests, make data on the evolution of the pandemic transparent, establish a national contingency plan, enough doctors, diagnoses, medications, equipment for patient care and means of protection for healthcare personnel.

The government of President Daniel Ortega has not officially reacted to these demands.

