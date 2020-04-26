How is the containment going?

I went down to my house near Cannes with my family. I think it was the right decision to make, especially for health and safety issues. Here, there are far fewer cases of coronavirus than in Paris. It also allows me to enjoy my loved ones. Even if the situation is a bit bizarre and at times annoying, I do not suffer too much from confinement unlike others. I have a thought for those who are really impacted by the situation.

How do you deal with it physically in such a situation?

The staff sends us a program every week. It works pretty well. We have various sessions: cardio, strengthening, stretching, etc. It’s quite comprehensive. It keeps us in shape, even if it will never replace conventional training.

“Much more important things than football matches”

This is a special season for you: you are not playing a match with Cologne. You are on loan this winter to Paris FC and you are playing 6 Ligue 2 matches before the season is interrupted…

It’s really weird, it’s a new situation. And at the same time, we are not alone in this case. The country, the whole world, is in this situation and we have to accept it. We realize that there are much more important things than football matches.

Regarding the season, it’s true that it’s frustrating. I came to Paris FC to find playing time, it is, but I would have liked it to continue. My beginnings with the club were good but I can do much more, bring more. I was going on a diet, I was getting better and better. We will have to get back in to end the season, if there is an end of the season.

Do you think the Ligue 2 season should resume?

I honestly don’t know. I think it will have to be done according to the decisions that will be made at the top. Unfortunately, we are not in control of the situation. Afterwards, if we have the opportunity to end the season, I think we should do it.

You are on loan from Cologne until June 30. If the season continues beyond this date, will you finish the championship with Paris FC?

I do not know how the season will end, if we can make an amendment to the contract. Everyone is in the dark, even the clubs. These are questions that are still pending, but I think we will have the answers soon. In any case if the season resumes, I would like to end it with Paris FC.

Your former president in Nice, Jean-Pierre Rivère, has offered to take the time to finish the season and start the new one in 2021 to copy it over the calendar year. What do you think of this proposal?

I think it’s a good idea as there will be a World Cup in 2022 which will take place in winter. In any case, we will have to adapt the calendar so why not do it now? It’s smart on its part and pretty well thought out. After that I don’t know if it is feasible, there are a lot of questions that arise and we don’t necessarily have the answers.

If the season were not to resume, what would be the best solution to establish the ranking?

I am in favor of a system with ascents but without descent. This would reward the teams that have had a good season without penalizing those who could still survive. I think this is the fairest solution.

In Germany, Bundesliga clubs, including Cologne, have returned to training. The championship could also resume in May …

I have the impression that they are better organized than us in the face of this crisis. They have more means, more resuscitation beds. Their confinement was very different from ours. The shops have closed but they are gradually starting to reopen.

Regarding football, they had a small cut. They managed to organize training. In Cologne for example, they do sessions in groups of 8, without contact and respecting social distanciations. No duel, just the ball and the race. It’s still interesting to do this when conditions allow. And they’re talking about coming back to the championship soon, I think that’s a good thing for the clubs.

“I may have made the mistake of leaving (in Cologne) for a sports director who adored me and not for a coach”

You are on loan to Paris FC but you belong to Cologne where you lived two very complicated years. Where do you envision the rest of your career?

I haven’t really thought about this yet but I’m going to have to do it. I’m discussing it with my dad. I’m from Cologne, it’s a club I really like and I’m going to have to talk to the sporting manager to see what they want to do. I am still very focused on Paris FC because it is this team that allowed me to find playing time.

Is staying at Paris FC a possibility?

Yes, in the current situation, I do not rule out any possibility. I feel good here with a coach that I like so it’s a possibility. But honestly at the moment, I haven’t really asked myself the question.

In January 2018, you left Nice where you revealed yourself to join Cologne. How to explain your difficulties to establish yourself as a holder in Germany?

I may have made the mistake of leaving for a sports director who adored me (Editor’s note: Armin Veh) and not for a coach. It is an experience, for my next transfers, I will bring more credit to the coach rather than to the sports director, this is what I did by coming to Paris FC. Sporting managers are essential in clubs, but they are not the ones who team up at the weekend.

A few injuries also held me back. All this means that today I have an unfinished taste in Cologne.

Last summer, INEOS took over OGC Nice with new ambitions. The club is changing dimensions. What do you think of this project?

I admire the management of the club but I had no doubts when I left it. I know very well how it works. Jean-Pierre Rivère and Julien Fournier make the right decisions. The choice of coach was well thought out. They recruited young players with high potential, it is well studied. Even if some say it takes too long to set up, I think that’s how the club will progress. And I think that in the future, the OGC Nice will have a central place in French football.