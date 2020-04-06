We were almost about to see it a few days ago, and although it was not finally so everything still looks like we are facing an imminent launch of the iPhone 9 or iphone SE 2. Several online stores are preparing for this, including the Chinese website JD.com, which has placed an ‘iPhone 9’ covered with a red canvas for pre-sale.

The new iPhone 9, just around the corner

This is the image, collected from MacRumors:

Tech youtuber Jon Prosser also has discovered that the iPhone 9 is mentioned on the US Verizon website in its device renewal section:

Verizon slipped and mentioned the new “iPhone 9” on their trade-in page. 👀 pic.twitter.com/N1qkuFHN3i – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 5, 2020

This joins other mentions of the terminal in the AppleCare guarantees, in the official store and even in the iOS betas. There are those who bet on a launch next week, but it would not surprise me if we received the press release this week seeing the rate at which everything is developing.

As for the launch date, it all depends on how prepared Apple is logistically. The vast majority of Apple Stores are still closed due to the COVID.19 virus pandemic, so most purchases will have to be online with the exception of China.

Share



Pre-sales and renovations ready: some stores already have the ‘iPhone 9’