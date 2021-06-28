There are more and more questions after the collapse in Florida

Five days after the collapse of a building near Miami, the death toll rose to 11 on Monday, including two Venezuelans, while the desperate search for 151 people still missing continued and questions about the causes of the tragedy accumulated.

Amid torrid heat and high humidity, Florida rescue teams, supported by reinforcements from Israel and Mexico, continued to search the rubble of the 12-story building that collapsed early Thursday morning in Surfside, about 20 kilometers from downtown. Miami.

“The search continues,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Monday, although the chance of finding people alive in the ruins of the Champlain Towers complex diminished as the hours progressed.

The county mayor of Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava, reported a new body recovered this morning, bringing the number of confirmed deaths to 11, with another 151 people still missing after the collapse of 55 apartments.

Two Venezuelan citizens are among the 11 confirmed dead, reported a Venezuelan diplomatic representative. They are León Oliwkowicz, 79, and his wife, Cristina, 74, both residents of the United States.

Their bodies were found on Saturday and Sunday respectively, police said in Miami-Dade.

The couple lived in unit 704 of the building, their daughters Daniela and Gabriela reported in a tweet.

There are 29 Latin Americans for whom there is no news: nine from Argentina, six from Colombia, six from Paraguay, four from Venezuela, three from Uruguay and one from Chile.

Cristina Oliwkowicz also had Uruguayan nationality, but the Uruguayan Foreign Ministry said she was not among the three people from that country who are still being searched.

Canada has also said that at least four of its citizens could be “affected.”

Among the disappeared Latin Americans, was Sophia López Moreira, sister-in-law of the president of Paraguay, her husband, Luis Pettengill, and three minors, as well as Lady Luna Villalba, who had traveled with them as a nanny, according to information from the Paraguayan government.

The Chilean lawyer Claudio Bonnefoy, a relative of former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, was also wanted. His daughter, Pascale Bonnefoy, who traveled to Miami To closely monitor the rescue work, he highlighted the “tireless” work of the rescuers, but asked to advance the investigations.

“Solidarity we have received a lot, and it has been very nice, but I think what you have to do is investigate the causes,” he told CNN.

US President Joe Biden, who has already declared a state of emergency that enables federal aid, said the government is ready for “whatever support or assistance is needed.”

– Calls from a landline phone –

Located in front of the sea, the south tower of the Champlain Towers complex collapsed at around 01:00 (05:30 GMT) on June 24. Surveillance video recorded the crash in seconds.

One of the briefers, Maggie Castro, of the Fire Department of Miami-Dade said that “people were probably in bed when it happened”, so it is unlikely to find many at once.

“It seems slow, but we are moving as fast as possible,” he told .. “There are areas with possible air pockets where there may be survivors. If we rush into the rubble aggressively, we destroy those spaces. “

The grandson of a missing couple, Arnie and Myriam Notkin, said their family received 16 calls from their grandparents’ landline, though they only heard static noise.

“We are trying to understand what is going on,” Jake Samuelson told Local 10 news, not knowing if the calls were from his grandparents or if they were due to a mechanical failure. The last ones were on Friday.

Two huge cranes and sniffer dogs supported the search and rescue efforts. Rescuers dug a huge trench, 38 by 6 by 12 meters, through the mountain of twisted concrete and iron, authorities said.

And they pointed out that all debris with “forensic value” was being taken to a large warehouse for inspection.

“There will be a thorough and complete investigation into the motives that led to this tragedy,” promised Levine Cava.

A report on the building had already indicated in 2018 “significant structural damage”, as well as “cracks” in the basement, according to documents published on Friday.

“The waterproofing under the edges of the pool and the driveway for vehicles (…) has already exceeded its useful life and therefore must be removed and completely replaced,” wrote the expert Frank Morabito in this document, requesting repairs ” within a reasonable time ”, without indicating a risk of collapse.

Repairs to the building, built in 1981, were already scheduled and work had begun on the roof.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said accommodations were being sought for anyone wishing to evacuate the tower’s nearly identical “sister” building a block away, though no structural problems have yet been identified there.