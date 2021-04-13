María Rey during the interview with Pablo Iglesias on the program ‘120 minutos’. (Photo: TELEMADRID)

The United We Can candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Pablo Iglesias, has once again experienced a tense moment on television as a result of the video published by the party in which he directly points out journalists such as Ana Rosa Quintana, Eduardo Inda, Vicente Vallés or Pablo Motos.

The journalist María Rey has interviewed Iglesias on the 120 minutes program on Telemadrid. During the conversation, Rey asked him if “does what journalists say have more importance than the decision that citizens make?”, In relation to the video “linking journalism with what citizens vote.”

“Linking media powers, Maria, I think it had to be said now. There are many repressed journalists in this country. Journalists who have been kicked out of the social gatherings for saying certain things, ”Iglesias responded, alluding to the dismissal of Antonio Maestre for The Ana Rosa program.

After this, he has made reference to the complaint that Eduardo Inda has filed for what he said on Monday on Telecinco: “Today, we announced legal actions because in Ana Rosa’s program he has falsely accused us of very serious crimes.”

“There are many people who are beginning to realize not only the lack of neutrality, which there has never been, but that they are pursuing the action of critical journalists and it seems that only those who are in favor of the right and the extreme right can speak. ”, He assured.

“I know that listening to this may not be a dish of taste, but this hardly anyone can say,” said the candidate for the Madrid elections. “I know many journalists who go to Telecinco or Atresmedia gatherings who tell me: ‘I know what you are saying and what is …

