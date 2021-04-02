“There are many options that we do not sign a forward”

04/02/2021 at 3:17 PM CEST

One day after the trip of Mino Raiola and Alf Inge Haaland through Barcelona first, and Madrid later, Pep Guardiola spoke at a press conference. The auction started by the agents for the promising Norwegian striker was expected to be one of the topics of discussion at the Manchester City manager’s press conference. Somehow, Guardiola made it clear that he was not very impressed with the show, and that the ‘sky blue’ are not willing to enter a suicide bid.

“I’m going to make one thing clear. For as the market is, there are many, many options that we won’t sign any strikers this summer & rdquor;, Catalan started in the press room of the City Football Academy. The same week it was confirmed that Agüero will not follow At the club, Guardiola explained the reasons why a replacement might not arrive.

“With these prices, we are not going to buy any striker. It is impossible. We can’t afford it. All clubs suffer financially, and we are no exception & rdquor ;, he reiterated.

Guardiola did not completely rule out the arrival of a nine, but wanted to make it clear that he does not want to enter into games or blackmail agents. If so, you would continue to trust what you have. “We have Gabriel Jesus, we have played without nine many times, we have Ferran Torres who can play there and promising players in the quarry. Today, there are more options that we do not sign anyone & rdquor ;, concluded.