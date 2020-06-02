The movie Venom: Habrá Matanza suffered a long delay due to the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus and the return to filming causes uncertainty and nervousness.

Before the film industry stopped completely, it was thought that most of the film had been shot Venom: There Will Be Slaughter, since in theory it was going to be released in October 2020. But SONY quickly changed the date and they decided to release it in June 2021. So they have much more time to finish it in the best possible way.

During a recent interview about the future of productions like this, Venom producer: Habrá Matanza, Dan Wilson, made it clear that there is a lot of uncertainty and nervousness about an eventual return to work.

“Nobody wants to enter an environment that is risky and that also goes for the team members. It’s not just about talent, ”he explains. “They are all involved on the set. There is a nervousness and that is natural and understandable. In the plans we’ve discussed, they certainly have taken that into account and I suppose we’ll see when we get there. “

The world of cinema will have to change a lot to adapt to the new world situation.

While security measures are being implemented, it is clear that there is still a long way to go before the cast and crew members are happy to resume work on a film like Venom: There Will Be Slaughter. With the restrictions on how actors can get close and crowd scenes are a thing of the past for now, some scenes are likely to even end up needing to be rewritten.

In addition, the producer of LoganHutch Parker also shared some comments in this direction. Since it revealed that some actors plan to take time off until they can be sure that it is 100% safe to return to work.

Venom: There Will Be Slaughter will premiere on June 25, 2021. Directed by Andy Serkis It has a cast led by Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson, Naomie Harris, Stephen Graham, and Reid Scott.