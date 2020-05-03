Former Minister of Justice and Public Security Sérgio Moro used social media to affirm that ‘there are greater loyalties than personal ones’ after being called ‘Judas’ by President Jair Bolsonaro and government supporters. On Saturday night, 2, the former judge of Lava Jato concluded a deposition of more than eight hours in the investigation that investigates his accusations of political interference in the corporation.

Hours before Moro’s testimony, the president used his social media accounts called the ex-minister ‘Judas’ when he released a video in which an unidentified person says he heard the voices of others who would speak to Adélio at the time of the crime – even with two inquiries from the Federal Police, one of which has already been concluded, point out that the stabber acted alone.

On Saturday morning, on leaving the Palácio do Alvorada, the president did not want to speak to the press, but he told supporters that he will not be the target of any ‘coup’ in his government. “Nobody will do anything contrary to the Constitution. Nobody will want to hit me, no “, he said.

Moro accused Bolsonaro of changing the command of the PF to obtain confidential information and reports of investigations when announcing his resignation last week. Planalto is concerned with the progress of inquiries that investigate schemes for the dissemination of ‘fake news’ and the financing of anti-democratic acts carried out in April, in Brasília.

The investigation in which the ex-minister testified was opened at the request of the Attorney General, Augusto Aras, and is under the report of Minister Celso de Mello, dean of the Court. Both Moro and Bolsonaro are investigated. The former minister is being investigated for alleged slanderous accusations and a crime against honor.

See too:

Celso de Mello opens investigation to investigate Moro’s accusations against Bolsonaro

.