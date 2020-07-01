Starzplay has published the trailer (subtitled) in Spanish ‘Normal People’, a television adaptation of the novel by Sally Rooney that we know in Spain under the title of ‘Normal people’ and that the company will premiere in full on July 16, in what is one of our most outstanding releases in July.

Adapted by the novelist herself along with the writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe, ‘Normal People’ is a drama produced by Element Pictures that consists of 12 30-minute episodes. Lenny Abrahamson (‘The Room’, ‘The Little Stranger’) has directed its first six episodes, while Hettie Macdonald (‘Fortitude’, ‘Return to Howard’s End’) has directed the other six of which this mini-series consists.

Released in the UK by BBC and in the United States by Hulu, ‘Normal People’ She has been praised both for her magnificent screenplay and for the incredible performances by Daisy Edgar-Jones (‘The War of the Worlds’) as Marianne and the debutant Paul Mescal as Connell.

Set in a small town in the west of Ireland, its storyline revolves around Connell, a well-liked, attractive and athletic soccer player, and Marianne, a proud, intimidating, and unpopular loner who actively avoids her classmates and challenges the teachers’ authority. When Connell goes to pick up his mother from his job at Marianne’s house, sparks start to jump between them and a strange and permanent connection begins to grow between the two teenagers – something they are determined to hide from their peers.

An irresistible modern love story, ‘Normal People’ It shows the couple intertwining their lives with each other as they explore how complicated intimacy and youthful love can be.

