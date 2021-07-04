there are four provinces that can reach 41ºC

A boy refreshes himself with a water fan in a restaurant on Calle Alcalá in Madrid, on July 2, 2021. (Photo: Jesus Hellin / Europa Press via .)

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated this Sunday the orange warning due to the significant risk of high temperatures, which can reach 41 degrees in areas of Valencia, Alicante, Malaga and Murcia.

In addition, there are yellow level alerts in Albacete, Almería, Tarragona and the Balearic Islands due to the risk of maximum temperatures, and in the Canary Islands due to coastal phenomena.

In Murcia, in the Vega del Segura area, the warning is orange for maximum temperatures that can reach 41 degrees and the minimum temperatures can be above 25. The yellow warning also extends to the rest of that autonomous community, by values ranging from 37 to 39 degrees.

The Valencian Community, the most affected

In the Valencian Community, the entire coastline of Valencia and the southern coast of Alicante are on orange alert, where there is a significant risk that the thermometers reach 39 degrees. In the southern interior of Valencia and in the interior and north coast of Alicante the warning level is yellow, due to temperatures that can reach between 36 and 38 degrees.

The significant risk of temperatures reaching 40 degrees, with lows remaining above 25 degrees triggers the orange alert in Sol and Guadalhorce in Malaga, while the warning is yellow due to the risk of reaching 36 degrees in the Axarquía region .

The warning is yellow in Almería, in Valle de Almanzora and Los Vélez, where temperatures can reach 39 degrees, as well as in Albacete, in Hellín and Almansa, for maximums of up to 36 degrees.

In the pre-coastal area of ​​Tarragona, the thermometers can reach up to 36 degrees, which activates the yellow alert, the same level that Ibiza and Formentera have in the Balearic Islands for temperatures of up to 35 degrees, as well as in the interior and the Majorcan east, with maximum up to 36 degrees.

