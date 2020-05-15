In case you have a gaming PC with a (at least) GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card with a good 8GB of RAM, Nvidia and Minecraft released five new maps that will serve you to test ray tracing technology in the well-known cubic world of Mojang.

If you were already bored with the texture packs that were available in the Minecraft Marketplace, a group of independent creators released five new ones that you can download completely free to try on your computer.

New Minecraft experiences include Hilltop Lifestyle RTX, designed by Australian creator PearlescentMoon, where you can explore lighting, shadows and chiaroscuro in a survival world with physics-based textures.

There is also Egg Hunt, created by Feed the Beast, which more than a texture pack, is a minigame that takes place underground and plays more with the theme of global illumination.

Medieval RTX, created by Aurelien_Sama, explore how God Rays are seen on the textures of buildings and how they cast shadows on other objects, as well as creatures and your own character.

The Dark Village RTX is a survival niche in a forest created by Wyld and The observer RTX It is an adventure that happens in the deepest mines of the map and was created by IamSp00n.

Take a look at some of these if you have a gaming PC that has ray tracing technologies and is compatible with Nvidia DLSS 2.0, to render advanced lighting in real time.

While you can keep an eye on our Minecraft gameplay with RTX using an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Battlebox MachineGun from Gamefactor with 2.80 GHz Intel Core i5 4800 processor, 16 GB DDR4 RAM, Windows 10 and 144hz MSI Optix G24C Monitor.

