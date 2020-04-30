The list of municipalities with the most cases is headed by Tijuana, Baja California, which to date has 856 confirmed cases and 152 deaths.
The Ministry of Health reported that until this Wednesday there are 17,799 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country, which are distributed in 823 municipalities, 30 more locations than this Tuesday.
In the following search engine you can locate your municipality with the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deceased people and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants:
DATA
In the list of 20 localities with the most cases, 13 municipalities and municipalities of the State of Mexico and the Valley of Mexico stand out:
State
Municipality
Diagnostics
Deaths
Baja California
Tijuana
856
152
Mexico City
Iztapalapa
850
fifty
Mexico City
Gustavo A. Madero
603
78
Tabasco
Center
575
70
Sinaloa
Culiacan
558
98
Quintana Roo
Benito Juarez
531
74
Baja California
Mexicali
530
49
Mexico City
Tlalpan
394
fifteen
Mexico
Nezahualcóyotl
388
22
Puebla
Puebla
348
42
Mexico
Ecatepec
337
2. 3
Mexico City
Alvaro Obregon
331
30
Mexico City
Coyoacán
313
19
Mexico City
Cuauhtémoc
298
24
Yucatan
Merida
295
13
Mexico City
Miguel Hidalgo
276
10
Mexico City
Iztacalco
262
12
Mexico City
Venustiano Carranza
245
19
Mexico City
Xochimilco
237
13
Mexico City
Benito Juarez
228
13
How to read the rate per 100,000 inhabitants?
Using the data that appears in the rate per 100,000 inhabitants, you can locate your municipality on the national scene.
At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to determine the incidence of infections among communities of different sizes.
Nationally, the rate is 13.55 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (53 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Quintana Roo (41 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Baja California (41 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).
For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 13.55 It means that you are in an area that exceeds the national incidence rate for Covid-19.
