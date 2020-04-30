The list of municipalities with the most cases is headed by Tijuana, Baja California, which to date has 856 confirmed cases and 152 deaths.

The Ministry of Health reported that until this Wednesday there are 17,799 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country, which are distributed in 823 municipalities, 30 more locations than this Tuesday.

In the following search engine you can locate your municipality with the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deceased people and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants:

DATA

The list of municipalities with the most cases is headed by Tijuana, Baja California, which to date has 856 confirmed cases and 152 deaths.

In the list of 20 localities with the most cases, 13 municipalities and municipalities of the State of Mexico and the Valley of Mexico stand out:

State

Municipality

Diagnostics

Deaths

Baja California

Tijuana

856

152

Mexico City

Iztapalapa

850

fifty

Mexico City

Gustavo A. Madero

603

78

Tabasco

Center

575

70

Sinaloa

Culiacan

558

98

Quintana Roo

Benito Juarez

531

74

Baja California

Mexicali

530

49

Mexico City

Tlalpan

394

fifteen

Mexico

Nezahualcóyotl

388

22

Puebla

Puebla

348

42

Mexico

Ecatepec

337

2. 3

Mexico City

Alvaro Obregon

331

30

Mexico City

Coyoacán

313

19

Mexico City

Cuauhtémoc

298

24

Yucatan

Merida

295

13

Mexico City

Miguel Hidalgo

276

10

Mexico City

Iztacalco

262

12

Mexico City

Venustiano Carranza

245

19

Mexico City

Xochimilco

237

13

Mexico City

Benito Juarez

228

13

How to read the rate per 100,000 inhabitants?

Using the data that appears in the rate per 100,000 inhabitants, you can locate your municipality on the national scene.

At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to determine the incidence of infections among communities of different sizes.

Nationally, the rate is 13.55 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (53 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Quintana Roo (41 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Baja California (41 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 13.55 It means that you are in an area that exceeds the national incidence rate for Covid-19.

Here you can follow the coverage minute by minute: