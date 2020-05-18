Related news

The coronavirus eruption It has reversed the investment guidelines and strategies of many firms in the sector. Price volatility clouds an already complex scenario on all fronts of the economy. Luis Artero, head of the private banking area of ​​JP Morgan in SpainHe talks to Invertia about his investment preferences and financial forecasts at a time when many investors are disoriented and panicking.

With a professional career that at JP Morgan dates back to 2002, Artero has the advantage of having to face other crisis episodes in the markets. Although on this occasion the trigger is as different as it is unusual, the banker reviews his favorite assets to invest in right now and which ones to exercise caution.

-In these moments of economic uncertainty, is there really visibility of where to direct investment portfolios?

Our portfolio construction and strategy team is analyzing both the potential for recovery of corporate profits in the different regions and the valuations that the markets are applying. The market is assuming that it will be possible return to ‘normality’ in economic activity in a reasonable time, there will be no significant outbreaks of the pandemic -or that these will be controllable- and that the monetary and fiscal stimulus measures will be sufficient or will be expanded.

-What indicators should be paid attention to see if that script is being fulfilled?

These factors that the market is already assuming are the main indicators to monitor in the coming weeks. The investigations carried out around the Covid-19 they are also important and therefore we will pay special attention to progress in treatments and vaccines. However, we believe that earnings recovery is likely to be slower than the market expects, even if there are advances in treating the epidemic.

– The Spanish investment industry seems currently divided between those who advise to remain liquid and those who prefer to launch now to hunt for good opportunities. What option do you opt for at JP Morgan?

We believe that in today’s environment there are better options than maintaining high levels of cash. In fact, leaving equity markets aside, we believe that, with such a low inflation outlook and the massive support of central banks, high-quality government bonds will outperform cash.

Also, the cost of covering the currency euro against the dollar It has declined significantly in recent months, so taking a global, and not just a European, approach to investing in bonds is attractive, as it offers a broader opportunity for higher returns than liquidity offers.

We are more convinced of the potential for economic recovery and benefits in the United States.

On the other hand, a longer duration in the portfolios increases protection in an economic environment like the current one and, again, could offer advantages in relation to cash.

Therefore, the combination of investing in high quality fixed income with a longer duration and variable income we find it interesting, always taking into account the risk profile of the client

– As for the equity part, do you consider that the great American technology companies are still an opportunity?

Within North American equities, currently we are overweight in the healthcare sector -more defensive-, the technological -growth- and the industrial -where we find attractive valuation opportunities. In this sense, we do believe in the history of secular growth of technology companies in the US, among which are large capitalization companies. In fact, we recently reduced exposure in the communications sector in favor of technology.

– Regarding fixed income, are emerging issues with such volatility and macroeconomic unknowns to be resolved an option?

This is not an asset that we have invested in yet. When looking for higher yields on fixed income, we prefer US ‘high yield’ bonds. Sometimes emerging market debt is more biased towards more cyclical countries such as Latin America, it has the risk of a strong dollar, is more sensitive to the global recession and the return to a possible escalation in the trade war.

High-quality government bonds will outperform cash

– To finish back ‘home’, is there any sector to overweight European equities right now?

We are currently positioned in favor of the European health sector, basic consumption and industrial. We recently lowered our exposure to more cyclical sectors by reducing exposure to mid-cap companies. However, we are now underweight European equities as we currently have a stronger belief in the potential for recovery and future earnings growth in the US.

