“There are better in bed” Celia Lora records a new lipsync video

Celia Lora records a new lipsync video

As surely you already know the beautiful model Y conductive mexican Celia Lora failed to demonstrate her great talent for creating content and this time she decided to record a fun clip in which he lip-synched to recreate an intense scene from a soap opera.

That’s right, the video he recorded to upload to his account Tik Tok official in which he is uploading funny clips, where he usually performs lip sync as was the case this time when he addressed some lines of dialogue that were quite funny for his fans.

It is a scene in which a couple is arguing while the man affirms that nobody competes with him that he is the best, to which the woman replies “And in what way are you the best, because let me tell you that in There are better men in bed than you ”.

But the most interesting and fun thing of all is that the beautiful daughter of Alex Lora she takes the conversation and the scene quite seriously making some faces that show it always very involved in her role and it seems that she was in that situation.

There is no doubt that the young woman will keep her audience entertained with these clips that she is preparing to upload to her official Tik Tok account in which she already has many followers and is making a success.

In addition, Celia continues with her work as an influencer, sharing various products and services that come to her home and that she said that you know so that you can also enjoy all the benefits that they offer you an excellent way to help people improve their economy.

And there is no doubt that Celia has a great heart and has shown it by being constantly active on her social networks to help others, as well as receiving many products for free, the advantages of being so influential.

In June we will continue to bring you the best information, news, curiosities and everything interesting that arises around Celia Lora, the beautiful model who is also making appearances in various programs such as Acapulco Shock, the new section where the members of Reality share their experiences and react to the new episodes of the season