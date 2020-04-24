“God had decided that I had to be in charge of this crisis in my state for some reason,” he reflects.

In the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, she affirmed: “Nor mothers that we are going to give up. Not mothers that we are going to slow down. It is for them, for our children, for our parents, for those we love. It is for those who left today and for those who will leave in the coming days. It is for those who are suffering and for those who are taking care of us. It is for the conscious people who fulfill their responsibility and also for the assholes who still do not understand. ”

Through Facebook, the president reflected on what is happening in his state and in the country, already in phase 3 of coronavirus: “Will the enormous sacrifice we are making make sense? Why take responsibility for forcing people not to leave their homes, to suffer because of the economic situation, to do the right thing, to save lives that we may not be able to save? Are we not facing an inevitable reality in which we can do nothing in the face of the force of the virus? ”

“I was at Casa Jalisco, where people put me to be governor, I was in the place where I always dreamed of being. God had decided that I had to be in charge of this crisis in my state for some reason and I understood that He was not going to leave us alone, “he said.

“It is for everyone. Nor mothers who are going to give up. Let’s hit it, ”he said.

That state records 19 deaths because of the new virus and add up 282 cases total.

In economic matters, this week the Jalisco government reported that with the #PlanProtege they are already 34,000 people who received support from 5,000 pesos.

On networks, some users criticized what the governor said:

Something happens with the governors of Jalisco: A few years ago, the then governor of that entity, Emilio Gonzalez Márquez, ordered the Jaliscienses to “fuck their mother”. Today @EnriqueAlfaroR said “assholes” to the people of Jalisco. Wow: what endurance with the people of Jalisco. – Jorge Gómez Naredo (@jgnaredo) April 24, 2020

You who say that in 4T we have a “messianic leader” support a governor (@EnriqueAlfaroR) who claims to have been appointed by “God to be at the forefront of this crisis.” The? An egomaniac.

Your? Hypocrites. pic.twitter.com/ItmxQp9SwV – Andrea Chávez (@AndreaChavezTre) April 24, 2020

Had God decided that Alfaro would have to be in charge of this crisis? Is it real that this man feels that God chose him? Was it God who recommended you buy thousands of quick tests that don’t work? God save the gover. pic.twitter.com/mcaayOAlwh – Abraham Mendieta (@abrahamendieta) April 24, 2020