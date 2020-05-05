López-Gatell warned that, although there has been a downward trend in some cities in the country, healthy distance measures cannot be suspended (Photo: Courtesy)

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, reported that, based on mathematical projections, It is estimated that around 6,000 deaths from coronavirus will be registered in Mexico.

“Regarding the mortality estimate, it is still the one we have projected, right now as you could see we have 2,271 people who have lost their lives due to COVID and we are close to the midpoint of the epidemic curve, in the descent of the curve, we can have the others, more or less 2,000 or 3,000 and with it we would already have almost 6,000. ” The official asserted in the afternoon conference on Monday.

The undersecretary explained that, according to mathematical estimates and direct observation, it has been seen that some cities of the territory are already in the declining partRegarding this, he indicated that the city of Cancun, which a few days ago announced that it was at the midpoint, now shows a downward trend. However, López-Gatell warned of the danger of relaxing provisions to mitigate the spread of the virus:

“This does not mean that healthy distance measures can be suspendedIf we were to do so at this time, we would be in grave danger of the epidemic rebounding as there are still infected people, people with the disease, these can transmit to others, cause contagion and, on average 7 days later, manifest as a local re-emergence of the epidemic“He stressed.

The contagion curve and deaths from coronavirus continue to rise (Photo: Steve Allen)

The COVID-19 pandemic continues in Mexico and the Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that this Monday, May 4 2,271 deaths and 24,905 confirmed cases of the disease have been recorded.

As part of the daily report on the progress of the coronavirus in the Mexican territory, José Luis Alomía, general director of Epidemiology, specified that of the total number of positive cases accumulated only 6,696 started with symptoms in the last 14 days.

Regarding the number of accumulated suspicious cases, the figure amounts to 13,143 and the tests that have yielded negative results add up to 61,993. The total of people studied with suspected coronavirus in the country, as reported by the epidemiologist, is 100,041.

On the international scene, there have been 3,434,894 positive cases in the world. Of these, 1,136,018, or 33% belong to the group of patients who are active and sources of contagion. The global case fatality rate is 7 percent. In addition, the official reported that America is the region most affected by the pandemic, as it is home to 50.7%, 575,646 confirmed active cases, while Europe at 36.0%, 409,022 cases.

Mexico City continues to be the region most affected by the COVID-19 epidemic (Photo: Steve Allen / Infobae México)

On the figures by state, the data show that Mexico City continues to record the highest number of infections and deaths, with 6,785 and 499 respectively.

However, regarding the confirmed active cases at the head, the Mexico City (1,801) and in descending order are followed by the State of Mexico (1,031), Tabasco (325), Veracruz (298), Yucatan (254), Sinaloa (245) and Puebla (237).

Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Tabasco and Veracruz present the highest number of active cases (Photo: SSa)

On the other hand, Alomía explained that the incidence rate of active cases in the federal entity, taking as reference the figure established at the national level of 5.23, shows that lThe Mexican capital is the entity with the largest active epidemic (19.96%), also highlighting Tabasco (12.63%), Morelos (22.34%), Yucatan (11.24%), Quintana Roo (10.85%), Sinaloa (7.76%), Aguascalientes (7.38%) and Baja California (6.08%)

According to official counts, the five most affected entities, in terms of people who have died from the disease are Mexico City at the head, followed, in descending order of Baja California, State of Mexico, Sinaloa, Tabasco, Quintana Roo, and Puebla.

After Mexico City, the three entities with the most coronavirus deaths are: Baja California, Estado de México, and Sinaloa (Photo: SSa)

In addition to this, health centers for the care of patients with coronavirus continue to register capacity saturation. According to the data of the Secretary of Health until this Monday, 69% of general hospital beds are available and 31% occupied. In beds with fans, 75% are available and 25% have reached the limit of their capacity.

For this reason, it becomes necessary to prepare spaces for the care of patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Responding to this, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) reported through a statement that as of this Monday, 58 doctors, doctors and nurses will stay at the Cultural Complex of Los Pinoswhere the residence of the country’s presidents used to be. This provision, they pointed out, responds to the need to have rest areas for health personnel who care for people affected by coronavirus..

At the morning press conference, the general director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, reported that: “the idea was to find spaces that could be used to have rest areas, food, with laundry, cleanliness, with everything that those who deserve today they are at the forefront of this battle saving lives. ”

Nationwide, 69% of general hospital beds are available and 31% occupied (Photo: SSa)

Likewise, before the declaration of phase 3 of the epidemic, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced on Monday the start of the DN-III-E Plan and the Marine Plan to reinforce the entire strategy to deal with the coronavirus.

“Today we are going to start applying the Plan DN-III and the Marine Plan, to reinforce the entire strategy that has been applied to face the coronavirus. We have infrastructure, there are hospitals, beds, fans, medical specialists, nurses, sufficient in what has to do with the Health Sector ”, informed the president.

The Mexican president added that the most effective is to stay at home and stated: “It is close, the light is already visible at the end of the tunnel. I think it will be nothing more this month. That is my forecast. Even in some places we will return from day 17 “

Thus, General Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval made known about the application of the DN-III Plan, that all the sanitary units, 117, between specialized, zone and external consultation hospitals, will be converted to serve Covid-19.

