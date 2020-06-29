Are already six NBA players who have declined to go to the ‘bubble’ from Orlando (Florida) to resume the 2019-20 season. Although the league determined that activity will restart in late July, not all players agree to attend due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

06/29/2020

Act at 12:06

CEST

.

At the moment, there are six players who confirmed that they will not participate in the rest of the championship, among which is Trevor Ariza of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Involved in a custody case, Ariza said she prefers to have visits with her son instead of meeting with his teammates. The veteran forward averaged 11.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game with Portland before the championship suspension on March 11.

Another not attending is Davis Bertans, 27, of the Wizards. from Washington, which will become one of the most coveted unrestricted free agents on the market, so it is preferred not to take risks, as a preventive measure.

Trevor Ariza prepares to pound the hoop | .

Bertans has suffered two previous ACL injuries, and Wizards’ postseason odds are nil. In his first season with the Wizards, Bertans averaged 15.4 points, the highest in his career, shooting 42.4 percent 3-pointers in nearly nine attempts per game.

A third player who will not attend the ‘bubble’ is Avery Bradley of the Los Angeles Lakers, which means a loss for the Los Angeles team. Bradley said he is concerned about the health and well-being of his family as his son Liam has a history of difficulties in recovering from respiratory illness.

Willie Cauley-Stein of the Dallas Mavericks won’t go either Orlando to end the season. Cauley-Stein and his partner are expecting a baby in July, so the player prefers to stay for the birth of their child.

DeMarcus CousinsIf he has not been an official member of the Lakers since his resignation in February, he has been using the team’s facilities for rehabilitation after ripping his ACL in August.

DeMarcus Cousins ​​prefers to prepare for the next course | .

There are now conflicting reports on whether you’re considering signing with a team before the restart. Apparently Cousins ​​would pass up the opportunity to play in Orlando Instead, he would prepare for the 2020-21 season.

Wilson Chandler of the Brooklyn NetsHe said that « the health and well-being of my family have to come first, » so he will not travel to the state of Florida. The forward was mainly on the bench after serving a 25-game suspension for use of prohibited substances.