There are already more vaccinated with two doses than confirmed cases of Coronavirus throughout the pandemic in Spain

The last year has been almost exclusively the territory of bad news, however, here is a good one: there are already more people fully vaccinated against Covid than reported positive cases of the disease. Specifically, 3,452,119 people have already received two doses, compared to 3,428,354 confirmed cases

“Today we are in that turning point of the beginning of the end of the pandemic in our country “, highlighted the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, anticipating the event during her speech at the Senate Health and Consumer Commission. The minister considers what happened as” one of the greatest milestones to date in the management of the pandemic “.

This milestone, which stands out more for its symbolism than for being true – seroprevalence studies have shown that the real number of infections is much higher than that detected – is nothing more than the verification of a fact: that the pandemic has turned, perhaps irreversibly, towards its end.

On a day like today exactly one year ago 387 people died of coronavirus in SpainWe had been locked up at home for more than a month and there was no solution to the pandemic on the horizon. In the entire month of April there was not a single day in which fewer than 200 people died from Covid.

Now, although the epidemic continues to be a daily tragedy, the perspective is quite different. There are four approved vaccines, of which virtually everyone over the age of 80 has received at least one dose; Although infections are on the rise, they rise more slowly than ever before in the epidemic and Spain has had less than 100 deaths per day for more than a month (although daily Health reports suggest that mortality is higher, the consolidated series of deaths by date of death of the Carlos III Health Institute denies it).

The records of infections, deaths or admitted to the ICU have been replaced by puncture records: Last week alone, at least 1,545,758 doses of vaccine were administered, 12% of all those that have been administered since Araceli opened the ban on December 27, 2020.

This has only been possible after the momentum in the arrival of doses and the approval of new vaccines. Throughout January Spain received just over a million doses, in February 2,739,790 arrived, in March 5,181,150 were reached and So far in April, 5,226,380 doses have been distributed, with 10 days still to go until the end of the month. In addition, Health has already confirmed, after receiving the endorsement of the EMA, that it will inoculate the 300,000 of the pharmaceutical Janssen immediately.

Right now, 9,588,913 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, that is, one in five Spaniards, while 3,452,119, that is, 7.3% of the population has received the complete regimen.

A little more than a year ago, what was perhaps the first positive data of the pandemic was celebrated: the daily recovered exceeded the infected for the first time. It was a beginning, although after very hard months would come. Now, everything indicates that the greatest joys are yet to come.