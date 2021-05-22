Since the Google I / O of 2019 Android has gained 500 million users in the world.

In the Google I / O 2021 that was recently held online, the American company, in addition to presenting all the Android news, including its new privacy policy and the renewal of Wear OS, confirmed that, currently , there are already more than 3 billion active Android devices worldwide.

Android continues to surpass Apple in number of active users

As the guys from Gizmochina tell us the vice president of product management at Google, Sameer samat, announced at Google I / O 2021 that Android already has more than 3,000 million active users worldwide.

Obtaining these data has been carried out through Google Play Store logs, which means that the actual figures will be even higher than the current estimates because in this study the millions of Android devices that do not have the Google app store pre-installed have not been taken into account for example, Huawei smartphones or Amazon Fire tablets.

These figures show that Android has gained 500 million users since the 2019 Google Developers Conference, a figure that increases to 1,000 million users if we measure it since 2017.

These data reveal that Android continues to widely outperform Apple in number of active users worldwide, since the Cupertino-based company currently has just over 1 billion active devices.

One of the main doubts that arise after seeing this data is how many of these devices will receive Android 12, taking into account the great fragmentation that we can find today between the different manufacturers and the low adoption rate of the previous version, Android 11, today.

