There are already four deaths from coronavirus in Mexico; the number of cases reached 367

Health authorities confirmed this Monday March 23, 2020 there are already 367 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mexico, or COVID-19. Further, four deaths from the disease accumulate.

Until now, there are 826 suspected cases and 1865 cases have been ruled out. Of the confirmed patients, 63% are men and 37% are women. 89% of the total are ambulatory and 11% are hospitalized.

Among the positive cases, 7% of the cases are stable and hospitalized. 1% are serious and hospitalized and another 1% is also intubated.

