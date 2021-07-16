there are already employees who resign wrapped in offers from other companies

Not too long ago we saw how the internal disputes in Apple to telecommute took a very serious tone. While many employees asked for more flexibility to be able to make their day from home, in Cupertino they implemented three days of mandatory face-to-face work. That already sparked complaints from staff, but it seems now is taking even more steps to prevent teleworking from gaining momentum after the worst of the pandemic has passed.

The Verge has learned of a channel with more than 6,000 members on one of the workers’ Slack servers where remote work is championed, and in which recently about ten employees have decided to resign due to the conditions that the hybrid work model imposes. For those same complaints, other employees have been “forced to resign.”

Not too long ago we saw how internal disputes at Apple for telecommuting

The source comments that Apple’s movements are affecting even teleworkers being in a plan for US citizens with disabilities (the so-called Americans with Disabilities Act), and that even so that advantage will disappear as soon as September arrives and everyone else go back to the office again. Other employees say that only those who document and verify any ailment they will be able to work from home all day. Cher Scarlett provides evidence from her Twitter:

pic.twitter.com/pJCP2PGRi6 – Cher Scarlett (@cherthedev) July 15, 2021

Another proof of the disappointment of some Apple employees is this thread from Linda Dong, who without explicitly mentioning it refers to the video that the company sent to staff in June explaining the hybrid model:

I was hired during the pandemic, the reason I considered joining again was because it was remote, I’ve delivered amazing results in the 6 months I’ve been here, that video really showed I’m not valued at all. – Linda Dong 🍉 (@lindadong) June 30, 2021

For Linda, that video shows that “she has not been valued at all”, and that colleagues who cannot afford to live in San Francisco or the Silicon Valley area are not taken into account. In the same responses to the thread, there are already those who offer him a job in other technology companies.

And that offer is not isolated: some of those employees comment that “they have been flooded“from job offers from companies like Facebook and Twitter, offering the possibility of working remotely throughout the day without problems.

Seeing how Apple further toughens its conditions to be able to telecommute, now those employees consider write a second letter to Apple or directly take legal action against the company. The polarization between Apple’s employees and senior managers continues to grow.

Image | Carles rabadà