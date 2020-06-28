The Andalusian Health Service has confirmed that there are eight coronavirus outbreaks in Andalusia. Now it is working to control them because they spread in different provinces and already group 156 infections. Of the eight outbreaks, six are under investigation, to find out the confirmed infections with the relevant tests to determine it.

They are active but controlled and such cases are being studied to see how they evolve. Where are the shoots?

Malaga

On the one hand, the most numerous outbreak is that of Malaga with 87 positives, two fewer than the Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday. The most important and the focus is the Red Cross Reception Center, which is isolated.

Huelva

In Huelva it affects Lepe sailors who were fishing on the coasts of Angola, and there are already 10 affected. Tracking tasks in this town already affect more than 150 contacts. It affects several families of sailors who arrived by plane to Madrid and then went by bus to their towns

Pomegranate

There are three distinct outbreaks in the metropolitan area health district. In total, 13 are affected in this and two new foci are opened in the same area, totaling 3 and 5 cases respectively.

Pomegranate

14 infected have been confirmed in the same capital.

Cadiz

Located in a pension in Algeciras, 20 infections are calculated.

As we see, there are outbreaks of coronaviruses in Andalusia that are active but controlled and this is really the important thing as they have established from the Ministry of Health.

Current general data in Andalusia

The Ministry confirms 27 new cases with PCR test in Andalusia. They go up, although there are no infections in the provinces of Cádiz, Jaén and Seville. And in 24 hours, two deceased are counted, one in Cádiz and the other in Córdoba.

Only two people have required hospitalization in addition to a third, affected in the Lepe outbreak, who entered the ICU of the Juan Ramón Jiménez Hospital in Huelva.