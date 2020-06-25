Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the industry to change its approach to face-to-face events. The great conventions and fairs were replaced by presentations in digital format, which have allowed us to know all the news that is on the way.

As expected, the world crisis took place at the Tokyo Game Show 2020, as its face-to-face event was canceled. The organizers looked for an alternative and promised that the show would be in a completely online format.

After some months of the announcement, the Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association (CESA) finally revealed today the new dates in which the important Japanese event will take place.

When will the Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online be held?

The face-to-face event was to take place from September 24 to 27. For the online show there were no major changes in the calendar, as CESA confirmed that it will take place from September 23 to 27.

It was revealed that the event will feature the participation of various developers and organizations. There will be studios focused on AAA development, but there will also be a space for independent developers. The first day will be focused on business, so from the 24th the announcements will start.

CESA anticipated that Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online will feature announcements of new games and services. In addition, various esports tournaments and discussion tables will be broadcast where the revelations will be discussed, as well as other industry issues.

All those interested can follow the programming for free. The news will be announced from the official YouTube channel of the Tokyo Game Show.

For now there is no detail on what will be revealed at the online event. However, for months we have known that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be an important part of the show. So possibly we will see several games for the new generation.

Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online will take place in late September. Search this link for all the news related to the event.

