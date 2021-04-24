There are already companies working on “10G” technology

04/24/2021 at 12:46 PM CEST

Last year, Comcast created a cable modem that could be capable of 1.25Gbps upload and download speeds on our personal network. Now, they are working on a device for DOCSIS 4.0 Full Duplex Standard, which will pave the way to deliver upload and download speeds of multiple gigabits per second thanks to their coaxial hybrid fiber network. There is talk of speeds that could reach symmetric 4Gbps.

While speeds like this could destroy current bandwidth in record time, it represents what cable companies have come to expect from the new standards released last year. Comcast works at “ultra-fast” speeds thanks to its hybrid fiber optic cables. These fiber networks have already established bi-directional speeds, but until now cable connections have been limited in upload capacity even where gigabit download was possible.

Now that we are hyperconnected sending information at high speeds is even more usefulSo Comcast is working on new networks using new digital nodes that can make this milestone easily achieved. Something that would later come to our country.