There are already candidates to replace him if Barcelona do not win the League

In order to Ronald Koeman the two parties what is left to the Barcelona League will be two finals. The Dutch coach is walking on the razor’s edge again, something that has happened several times this season (he started with the sad record of being the worst coach in 40 years in domestic competition), but this time with summer ahead. which allows a script change.

The accounts still allow him to be optimistic in order to win the national championship and, with it, put a double in his pocket to argue before his critics that he should continue on the culé bench. Only the Cup is not enough so that the scales tip in their favor.

After the draw with Levante, Koeman himself referred to the matter, aware that they are going to fall everywhere, but he feels safe for the moment. “Coaches are always questioned. But I understand that after the second half there are questions. We are disappointed and we wonder what happened in the second half. We have to move on. We have to prepare for next season,” he dropped.

There are already several names on the table to replace him sooner rather than later.

Xavi Hernandez

In the end it will fall like ripe fruit: Xavi Hernandez He can return to the Camp Nou earlier … if he wants. The former midfielder assured just a few days ago that is close to renewing with Al-Sadd from Qatar, a country that has practically turned him into its ambassador and where he lives very well thanks to the benefits he has with the ruling regime.

It was already the technician who had tied (or so he said) the candidate Victor Font, but Joan Laporta he has never lost sight of him. If Koeman does not follow, they will come for him again, as they already probed him when they guillotined Ernesto Valverde already Quique Setien.

Mikel Arteta

Guardianism in vein. Given the impossibility of the champion coach of the Manchester City (in which Arteta was an assistant) come back as a savior, the coach of the Arsenal he has earned the respect and affection of the culé fans, who yearn to see the style of yesteryear greening.

Laporta already tested him during the elections, and although has a contract with the ‘gunners’ until 2023, the drift of the London club and the temptation to reach a winning club like Barcelona are strong. Nothing disposable.

Marcelo gallardo

The coach of the River plate has been receiving calls from Europe for a long time The ‘Doll’ wants to make the leap to a big league on the old continent, and his style is very popular at the Camp Nou. The possibility of directing Messi You can decide your decision if you decide to get out of the Millionaires.

Against him: the aroma of ‘Tata’ Martino. The failure of the current coach of Mexico is still relatively recent in the collective mind of the Catalans and they fear that something similar will happen to Gallardo due to his lack of experience outside Argentina. In France they also sigh for him and Olympique de Lyon will bid.

The impossible dreams ?: Klopp or Guardiola

Many fans of the Catalans ask for a change in the coach’s profile. One of the most liked is Jurgen Klopp, a coach of character and with a spirit capable of putting hunger back in the bodies of some footballers who ask for something more than what Koeman has offered them. After his bad year with Liverpool, there are already fans asking for his head, but he feels strong.

The other dream is the return of Guardiola, but that’s almost impossible. The City manager is delighted there, he has a practically unlimited budget for transfers and, moreover, he is boiling with success. If the title of the Premier is joined by that of the Champions, there will be no one to move it from there. Not even his beloved Barça.