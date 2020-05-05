The number of unemployed registered increased in 282,891 people in the month of April compared to the previous month. The total unemployed reaches the figure of 3,831,203 people. It represents an increase of 7.97% compared to March. Furthermore, in a another 548,093 contributors have been lost each month to Social Security.

If the effect of the coronavirus pandemic in the 2 months is analyzed (the evolution from March 12 to the end of April), a negative balance of 947,896 affiliated to Social Security is observed.

The effect of the coronavirus health crisis began to have a notable impact on the unemployment registered as of March 13, with special intensity at Easter. In the last weeks of April, unemployment has moderated its growth rate. In March, unemployment increased by 302,365 people and 833,979 contributors were lost.

Despite the fact that it is usual to report data on benefits one month behind the registered unemployment figures, given the exceptional nature of this period we can offer provisional data referred to the month of April.

The number of beneficiaries unemployment benefits has been located in 5,197,451, which translates into a year-on-year increase of 136.56% and represents a historical record of benefits paid by the State Public Employment Service (SEPE), which has recognized almost all ERTE benefits that have reached SEPE during the month of April.

The increase in unemployment by sector

In absolute terms, the health crisis of COVID-19 affects, above all, the service sector, where unemployment increases by 219,128 (8.76%) people. In the Industry it increases by 26,832 (8.92%), in Construction it increases by 25,055 (7.84%) people, in Agriculture by 4,015 (2.52%) and in the group without Previous Employment it increases by 7,861 people (2.95%).

In relative terms, the impact on Services, Industry and Construction is similar.

Variation of unemployment by sex and age

Registered unemployment increases more among men. In April, 150,461 (9.84%) unemployed registered, up to a total of 1,679,403 registered men. However, female unemployment is higher, with a total of 2,151,800 unemployed on the SEPE lists. There are 132,430 (6.56%) more women compared to March.

Unemployment of young people under the age of 25 increased in April by 31,262 people (10.87%) compared to the previous month, while unemployment of 25 and over rose by 251,629 (7.72%).

Types of Contracts

Despite the confinement and hibernation of the economy, contracts have been signed. The number of contracts registered during the month of April has reached 673,149.

In April 2020, 59,042 indefinite employment contracts were registered, representing 8.77% of total contracts.

According to the duration of the day, the permanent contracts for the month of April are 37,499 full-time and 21,543 part-time.

The rest of the contracts, until completing the total of 673,149 in April 2020, are 1,331 of a training nature and 612,776 respond to other types of temporary contracts. Within this last group, those of Work or Determined Service -full-time full-time- are 40.46% of the total of all contracts, followed by Eventual by Circumstance of Production -full-time full-time with 27 , 58%. Temporary contracts with part-time work account for 16.75%.

Social security data

The average number of affiliates suffered a decrease of 548,093 employed persons with respect to the March average (-2.88%). Half a million people have lost their jobs. There was no loss of affiliation in April compared to March since 2009. In 2019, in that same period, 186,785 employees joined. In seasonally adjusted terms, the average monthly loss of affiliates is 691,054 employed.

The number of people affiliated to Social Security on the last day of April was 18,396,362, which means that the system registered 49,074 fewer members that on day 1. This figure contrasts with the decrease of 833,979 members that occurred during March. If the effect of the coronavirus pandemic in the two months is analyzed (the evolution from March 12 to the end of April), a negative balance of 947,896 members is observed.

