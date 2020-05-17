The Tamaulipas Health Secretariat (SST) reported on May 15 that the official number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased to 989.

To date, there are 65 COVID-19 related deaths and 399 recovered.

The reported death corresponds to a 54-year-old man, who

resided in Madero.

Among the cases diagnosed as positive are 4

women of 40, 58, 40 and 24 years, as well as 4 men of 21, 46, 26 and 31 years of

age, all from the municipality of Matamoros; from Reynosa a 28-year-old man; of

Güémez a woman of 49 years; from Tampico a man of 27 years, a man of 23

years and a 35 year old man; de Madero 4 men of 43, 34, 41 and 48 years of

age.

Finally Molina Gamboa insisted to the Tamaulipas

stay home, because the contagion curve has not yet fallen, to extreme

preventive measures with vulnerable people and keep in control

chronic noncommunicable diseases.

As reported, the SST confirmed the first case of a coronavirus in Tamaulipas on March 16, dealing with a 55-year-old man from Malaysia who works for a transnational company in the port of Tampico. The man has already recovered.

From the beginning, the health authorities have urged the population to stay at home if it is not necessary to go outside, to avoid spikes and cut the transmission of the disease.

For more information about the coronavirus in Tamaulipas, visit www.coronavirus.tamaulipas.gob.mx or call 8343186320 or 8343186321, which have 10 lines available to assist the population.

To date, the reported cases of coronavirus in Tamaulipas are broken down as follows:

Positive Municipality

989 Recovered

399 deaths

65 XICOTÉNCATL972VICTORIA152965VALLE HERMOSO400TULA511TAMPICO181708SOTO THE MARINA100SAN FERNANDO000SAN CARLOS000RÍO BRAVO23122REYNOSA76276PADILLA100OCAMPO000NUEVO MORELOS000NUEVO LAREDO853611MIQUIHUANA000MIGUEL ALEMÁN000MATAMOROS2336224MAINERO000JIMÉNEZ000JAUMAVE000HIDALGO000GÓMEZ FARÍAS000GUÉMEZ521GUSTAVO DÍAZ ORDAZ000GONZÁLEZ210EL MANTE1343CRUILLAS000CIUDAD MADERO149571CASAS000CAMARGO110BUSTAMANTE000ANTIGUO MORELOS000ALTAMIRA44210ALDAMA521ABASOLO000Total98939965

.