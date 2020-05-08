Mysterious syndrome: There are already 85 cases in children in various states of the USA. At least 85 children have developed a rare and mysterious disease related to COVID-19. Evidence is mounting that children may not be as immune to coronavirus complications as previously thought.

Cases in children of the mysterious syndrome associated with COVID-19 continue to increase. They have now been identified in at least seven states and the Washington, DC area.

This emerging syndrome, which can occur days or weeks after COVID-19 disease, reflects the surprising ways in which this new virus infects and sickens people.

Doctors say the increase does not necessarily suggest that the number of cases has increased. Instead, they say, it is likely the result of increased awareness of the problem, which this week received an official name: pediatric multisystemic inflammatory syndrome.

NBC News has found at least 85 such cases in children across the United States. The majority, 64, are in New York State, which has also recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases overall.

Other cases include four patients at Boston Children’s Hospital, five to ten at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, three at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, three at Nemours Children’s Health System in Delaware, three at Ochsner Medical Center in Louisiana, and one at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

The National Children’s Hospital in Washington, DC, also reported two patients, but it has 15 more children in intensive care with some form of massive inflammatory response to COVID-19. It is unclear if all of those patients have pediatric multisystemic inflammatory syndrome.

“All children have some form of severe inflammation,” said Dr. Michael Bell, chief of critical care medicine at the National Children’s Hospital. “I think it is all part of a spectrum of diseases that evolves as we learn more and more about this infection and its consequences.”

The newly identified syndrome appears to be the result of a child’s immune system going into overdrive after a COVID-19 infection. However, it is still too early to fix all cases on the coronavirus. Some patients have been negative.

“We are still waiting to make sure the syndrome is associated with COVID-19,” said Dr. Audrey John, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, adding that it is “certainly suspicious.”

The pediatric multisystemic inflammatory syndrome It may reflect the symptoms of other inflammatory diseases, such as Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome.

Children can have a high fever, severe diarrhea, a rash, and often red eyes or conjunctivitis. But “the most concerning feature is that they have problems with their heart function,” said John.

“The heart doesn’t contract as well as it should, so they need medication to help keep their blood pressure high,” said John. Doctors say young patients will need to be followed closely for years to come for additional heart problems.