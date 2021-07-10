There are already 580,000 hectares of territory in custody in Spain, 47% more than in 2017

07/10/2021 at 09:30 CEST

The custody of the territory consists of a mechanism by which land owners assign them to individuals or groups to take care of their conservation, carrying out the actions agreed between both parties. Starting from this general concept, the agreement modalities are very diverse and always depend on the will of those involved.

The custodial entities They are public or private non-profit organizations that actively participate in the conservation of the territory through the techniques of territorial custody. Organizations as diverse as a neighborhood association, a conservation organization, a foundation, a city council, a consortium and another type of public entity can act as custodial entity.

It is a formula that continues to gain followers in Spain. The area in custody in our country does not stop growing.

About 580,000 hectares are registered in the 2018-2019 census of territories in custody, which represents an increase of 47.3% compared to 2017.

These are data collected by the Sixth Inventory of Territorial Stewardship Initiatives in Spain, carried out by the Biodiversity Foundation of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge.

To achieve the custody of the territory, agreements and mechanisms of continuous collaboration are promoted between the owners, the custody entities and other public and private agents.

The Inventory of Territorial Stewardship Initiatives in Spain is one of the fundamental products of the Territory Stewardship Platform coordinated by the Biodiversity Foundation, the Ministry reported in a statement.

Tool for nature conservation

It is, therefore, the only source at the state level of information on entities and custody agreements, which makes it a key instrument to analyze the status and trend of this tool nature conservation, according to the Foundation.

The use of these “voluntary agreements & rdquor; It has been on the rise in recent years. According to the data collected in this Sixth Inventory, they show the increase “both in area and in the number of entities and land custody agreements established for conservation & rdquor ;.

According to the document, the land area dedicated to the custody of the territory amounts to 577,915 hectares, which represents an increase of 56% since the Inventory began in 2008.

In the current document, there are 218 entities with custody agreements, much higher than the 148 in the previous edition, which represents an increase of 47.3%, and 3,100 agreements have also been registered.

The increase in agreements occurs in practically all the autonomous communities, although Aragon (147), Galicia (135) and the Region of Murcia (121) stand out.

According to the document, 73% of the agreements are on privately owned land; 15% in public property, 16% in communal ownership and 4% in public domain.

The predominant land use is forestry (37%), followed by agrarian (13%), grasslands (11%), and riverbanks and wetlands (6%).

The land stewardship agreements established in areas of the Natura 2000 Network amount to 38% in full and 8% partially.

The Natural Heritage and Biodiversity Law of 2007 incorporates the concept of land stewardship and highlights the obligation of Public Administrations to promote it.

Likewise, the Strategic Plan for Natural Heritage and Biodiversity of 2011 includes the need to create a Registry of custodial entities, for which the Foundation has launched the process for the formalization of an administrative registry to guarantee a legal and fiscal framework. and financial for the custody agreements of the territory.

In case of promoting a territory custody entity, it is useful to know:

1. In Spain, a custodial entity does not have its own legal form. An association, foundation, consortium, city council or other similar public entities can act as custodial entity as long as they foresee it in their objectives.

2. It is very useful to develop a strategic plan, director or operation of the entity and follow its guidelines. The plan must demonstrate the technical and economic feasibility and the ways in which to obtain resources.

3. You must prepare or revise the statutes so that they include as an objective that of acting as a custodial entity of the territory. Make sure that the statutes comply with current legislation and that they allow you to act in the lines that you have proposed.

4. Work to organize and operate correctly the council or board of the entity in accordance with the statutes. Its members are active promoters and involved in the strategic direction of the entity.

5. Try to achieve a correct operation of the entity, be it voluntary or professionalized.

6.You have to foresee the financial, material and human resources for each new project. Stewardship projects or initiatives should not be started without clear and sufficient resources, or without planning.

7. Special attention must be paid to the entity’s external relations: communication, partners, citizens, institutions, society in general & mldr;

8.Each end or beginning of the year you must prepare an annual report and objectives and budgets for the new year.

9. The most important thing is that your entity is perceived and is credible, efficient and professional (although not necessarily professionalized).

Information on custody of the territory on the website of the Ministry for Ecological Transition: https://www.custodia-territorio.es/la-custodia

