CAMERON COUNTY: 764 cases of coronavirus; 36 deaths and 559 people dischargedCONDADO HIDALGO: 560 cases of coronavirus; 10 deaths and 346 discharged WILLACY COUNTY: 16 cases of coronavirus; one death and four discharged STARR COUNTY: 33 cases of coronavirus; 15 people discharged

Count of coronavirus-related deaths in the Rio Grande Valley by date:

MAY 29

The Cameron County Health Department reported an additional coronavirus-related death Friday, bringing the number to 36 deaths in the county.

This is a 70-year-old man from Los Fresnos.

MAY 28

BROWNSVILLE- The Cameron County Health Department reported two coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, adding to a total of 35 deaths in the county.

They are a 90-year-old woman from Brownsville and a 62-year-old man from Brownsville.

MAY 23

They confirm an additional coronavirus-related death. The 86-year-old woman is a resident of the Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen.

MAY 20TH

The Cameron County Health Department confirmed two additional coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday night. With this he adds to 32 deceased in the county. They are a 75-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man, both residents of the Windsor Atrium.

MAY 19

The Cameron County Health Department confirmed an additional coronavirus-related death Tuesday night. This adds up to 30 deaths in the county. This is a 76-year-old man who lived in the Windsor Atrium.

15 TH OF MAY

On the night of May 15, authorities confirmed another coronavirus-related death in Cameron County. This is a 98-year-old Windsor Atrium resident.

MAY 14

Another Windsor Atrium resident died after testing positive for the coronavirus. It was a 90-year-old man.

MAY 13TH

Two people died after testing positive for the coronavirus, so the number of deaths related to this virus increased to 10 in Hidalgo County.

It’s about an Edinburg man in his 50s and a Palmview woman in his 70s. Both had underlying medical conditions that were not disclosed by health authorities.

MAY 12

Authorities reported on the night of May 12 about the death of two people who had previously tested positive for the coronavirus.

They are an 86-year-old woman who was hospitalized at Valley Baptist in Harlingen and an 80-year-old woman who was hospitalized at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.

MAY 11

On the night of May 11, the death of a 78-year-old Windsor Atrium resident was confirmed, making him the 23rd coronavirus-related death in Cameron County.

MAY 9

The eighth death related to this virus was confirmed in Hidalgo County. This is a man in his Mission 50s with underlying medical conditions.

MAY 8

Two more people died after testing positive for coronavirus in Cameron County. The patients were identified as an 87-year-old man who died at Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen and a 90-year-old man who was a resident of the Windsor Atrium.

MAY 7TH

On the night of May 7, the second coronavirus-related death was confirmed outside a nursing home. This is an 82-year-old Brownsville resident.

MAY 6TH

The Cameron County Health Department confirmed the nineteenth coronavirus-related death, adding to a total of 19 deaths in this county.

This is a 74-year-old man who lived in the Windsor Atrium senior center.

MAY 1

Authorities confirmed on the night of May 1 that nine more people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the official number of cases to 421.

A 92-year-old Windsor Atrium resident died after contracting coronavirus, the Cameron County Health Department reported. This adds up to 18 COVID-19 related deaths in Cameron County.

APRIL 29

The Cameron County Health Department confirmed a COVID-19-related death Wednesday night.

This is an 84-year-old woman, resident of the Windsor Atrium in Harlingen. This increases COVID-19 related deaths to 17 in Cameron County.

28th of April

On Tuesday night, April 28, authorities confirmed the sixth coronavirus-related death in Hidalgo County.

This is a 71-year-old man with underlying medical conditions.

APRIL 27

Authorities confirmed on the night of April 27 the fifth coronavirus-related death in Hidalgo County.

This is a 63-year-old Alamo man with underlying medical conditions. However, authorities did not specify what conditions he suffered from.

APRIL 23RD

And on the night of April 23, authorities reported that two residents of the Veranda Nursing Home senior care center died after testing positive for the coronavirus. They were identified as an 81-year-old woman and a 92-year-old man.

APRIL 22

Four coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed on April 22: one in Hidalgo County and three in Cameron County.

The death in Hidalgo County was of a 59-year-old Mission woman with underlying medical conditions.

While in Cameron County they were identified as a 79-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man living in the Veranda Nursing Home senior center in Harlingen, as well as an 85-year-old woman in the senior care center Windsor Atrium, also in Harlingen.

APRIL, THE 21ST

On Tuesday night, April 21, two coronavirus-related deaths in Cameron County were confirmed. They are an 89-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man who were residents of Veranda Nursing Home.

Both became the eighth and ninth deaths in Cameron County.

APRIL 20TH

Authorities confirmed on Monday night, April 20, the seventh death related to the coronavirus in Cameron County, which became the eleventh death related to this virus in the Rio Grande Valley.

This is a 51-year-old woman who was a resident of the Windsor Atrium Senior Care Center.

APRIL 18TH

On Saturday afternoon, April 18, authorities confirmed the sixth coronavirus-related death in Cameron County.

This is an 82-year-old woman who was a resident of the Windsor Atrium. According to the Cameron County Health Department, the patient died at Valley Baptist Medical Center hospital in Harlingen.

APRIL 17TH

Cameron County authorities confirmed the fifth coronavirus-related death in the county Friday night, April 17.

This is a 77-year-old man from Los Fresnos, who contracted the virus through community transmission. According to the county, it is the first death in the county of a community transmission case.

APRIL 15

Hidalgo County confirmed its second coronavirus-related death in the county on Wednesday, April 15, making it the sixth death recorded in the region.

This is a 66-year-old McAllen man who had underlying medical conditions. However, authorities did not specify what they were.

APRIL 9TH

Cameron County Judge confirmed Thursday, April 9, the second and third coronavirus-related deaths in the county, which is the fourth and fifth deaths in the Rio Grande Valley.

The patients were identified as a 91-year-old and a 93-year-old woman who were residents of the Veranda Nursing Home and Windsor Atrium adult care centers, respectively.

APRIL 7

Hidalgo County had confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in Hidalgo County on Tuesday, April 7, the third death recorded in the region. This is a 76-year-old man from Alamo who recently tested positive for the virus and had been hospitalized for several weeks with various health problems.

6 OF APRIL

Cameron County authorities confirmed the county’s first coronavirus-related death Monday, April 6, and it is the second death recorded in the Rio Grande Valley. The patient was identified as an 81-year-old Veranda Nursing Home resident who had been hospitalized at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

APRIL 4

As reported, Willacy County authorities confirmed on Saturday night, April 4, the first death related to this county’s coronavirus, which in turn is the first death recorded in the Rio Grande Valley. This is a man in his 60s who worked at an adult day care center in Cameron County.

Texas Department of Health Services Region 11 confirmed to Willacy County authorities Saturday that the victim is a man in his 60s resident of this county.

The man was receiving medical attention in the intensive care unit of a local hospital.

However, his exact age and the city where he lived are unknown.

