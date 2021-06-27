There are already 232 thousand 521 deaths from Covid-19 in Mexico

MEXICO CITY

This Saturday, June 19, Mexico registered 232 thousand 521 deaths from Covid-19, according to official figures, while the number of infections by this pathogen already adds 2 million 503 thousand 408 cases.

They further added that in the last 24 hours they registered 175 deaths from Covid-19, in addition to 5 thousand 51 new cases.

According to the technical report presented this afternoon, The 10 entities that accumulate the highest number of cases are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Puebla, Sonora, Tabasco, Querétaro and Coahuila.

Together they make up more than two-thirds, that is, 67 percent of all accumulated cases registered in the country.

Mexico City registers most of the accumulated cases in the country and represents by itself 27 percent of all registered cases.

The capital of the country is located in yellow traffic light due to a slight increase in cases of Covid-19, Meanwhile he State of Mexico remains on a green traffic light.

The reopening of activities continues, while the health authorities called on the population not to lower their guard and continue with the measures to prevent the spread of viruses.

* brc