There are already 22 Republican states that put a stop to Biden’s $ 300 unemployment

In recent weeks Republican governors have opted for suspend unemployment benefits offered by the Biden administration, which are part of the $ 1.9 trillion economic stimulus package to support Americans in the pandemic.

Republicans argue that the grants are discouraging people from taking up the new opportunities employers are offering in their respective states.

The labor shortage and the economic recovery are the arguments of the Republican governors of 22 states, to stop paying early the $ 300 dollars for unemployed people, originally authorized until the beginning of September.

A US Department of Labor official told CNN that they have tried to find a solution but there is nothing they can do about it. “Taking away the life preserver (from the unemployed) is not going to help anything”, mentioned the interviewee..

An analysis by The Century Foundation estimates that with this decision around 3.6 million unemployed Americans will lose $ 21.7 billion in benefits.

The Labor Department official noted that the institution is likely to publish a letter describing that the federal government cannot counter the decisions of Republican governors, this in response to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and a labor advocacy group. , who have urged the Biden administration to continue offering the benefits.

In the meantime, people out of work who receive regular state benefits, which generally last 26 weeks, will continue to receive those payments, but they won’t get the federal $ 300 weekly.

While those belonging to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs, they will lose all their benefits in the states that have decided to do so.

The known position of President Biden so far is that Americans should return to work if they are offered suitable positions and he stressed that these benefits will not be allowed to be misused and that for him there aren’t many signs that people are staying home due to federal payments.

With information from CNN

